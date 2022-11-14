Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Instagram Announces 2022 #BlackVisionaries Grant Recipients
Instagram has announced the recipients of the 2022 #BlackVisionaries grant program, a newly launched effort that aims to showcase, uplift, and invest in Black creatives. This year’s recipients are a mix of artists, designers, and small-business owners who were selected by a committee led by writer/curator Antwaun Sargent. Other committee members included Elle Decor editor-in-chief Asad Syrkett, Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter; and Metaverse’s head of design Ian Spalter.
hackernoon.com
Putting the Art in Artificial Intelligence
As an artist, I appreciate original works of art that capture a moment in history, a concept, a theme, or a philosophical idea. Jacques Louis-David’s “Oath of the Horatii” or Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” series are superb works of art created by human beings with a creative eye and a brush. But what happens when computer programs generate art based on text or voice input? Is that art per se? Or is it just random computer-generated dots grouped together to create an image, without a creative mind behind it? And if the program takes elements from other works of art, is there a copyright issue? These are questions that are now being asked as programs like DALL-E 2, MidJourney, and Stable Diffusion, which are capable of creating an incredible range of images based on text or voice prompts, make waves across the art world.
Cult of Mac
Showcase your standing as an artist with a .art domain name for less than $10 a year
If you want to be an artist, you need to know how to get your work in front of the right audience. For many artists, that starts with a .art web domain, offering instant identity and credibility to any creative individual looking to showcase their work. Get a .art domain...
Comments / 0