A home is probably one of the largest purchase most Americans will ever make. Buying or selling a home is chock full of details, and you can save a lot of money—to say nothing of the time and hassle—by knowing who you’re working with. I sat down recently with Melissa Marchant and Lizzy Doohen with the Merchant Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Sioux Falls to find out how they can connect you with your dream home in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO