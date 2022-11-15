Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
wnax.com
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services
Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Merchant Home Group
A home is probably one of the largest purchase most Americans will ever make. Buying or selling a home is chock full of details, and you can save a lot of money—to say nothing of the time and hassle—by knowing who you’re working with. I sat down recently with Melissa Marchant and Lizzy Doohen with the Merchant Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Sioux Falls to find out how they can connect you with your dream home in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.
kfgo.com
New Minneapolis ordinance makes it illegal to block entrance to abortion clinics
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has signed a new ordinance into law that makes it illegal to block the entrances and driveways to abortion clinics, something that city leaders say protesters have been doing at the city’s only abortion clinic – Planned Parenthood in Uptown.
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
KWQC
Man blames loss of both legs on personal care assistant shortage
STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) - A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren’t for a shortage of personal care assistants in the in-home healthcare industry, he’d still have his legs. Dennis Prothero, a veteran, is often alone in his apartment in Stillwater, except for his dog, Summer....
KELOLAND TV
Earn the Gift Gala in Brookings raises money for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake Poinsett man has faced a lot of challenges in his life. From childhood cancer to the unexpected loss of those close to him. Now he is helping others facing challenges of their own. Ty Eschenbaum is a survivor. He was diagnosed with...
KELOLAND TV
Lots people on the road for Thanksgiving this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people might be choosing to avoid the traffic this year and stay home for Thanksgiving for various reasons. “Traveling is getting expensive, gas is getting pretty high right now,” Steven Blair from Sioux Falls said. “Mostly everybody is going to travel to...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
kymnradio.net
Northfield Hospital limiting visitors due to RSV; Hillmann expresses gratitude to voters; Slow approach taken with Archer House redevelopment
Northfield Hospital announced yesterday that visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed during the current Respiratory Syncytial. According to a statement released by the hospital, the restriction is to protect both patients and children who are at risk of serious illness from the highly contagious virus. Cases...
What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta
In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in the name of his party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor. “This is a union state,” he said. Labor unions spent millions to secure Walz’s re-election and help his party take control of the House and Senate for the first time […] The post What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KELOLAND TV
Nothing but smiles from new homeowners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, owning a home is a life-long goal. A Sioux Falls family can now say that’s something they’ve achieved. This Sioux Falls family had nothing but smiles on their faces — and how could they not? They just received the keys to their very own home.
Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short
In our August commentary, we outlined a few basic steps to improve Brady disclosure, which is the constitutional requirement that prosecutors fully disclose all evidence relevant to the defense. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s recently released Brady policy does not pass constitutional muster and fails to take the steps needed to ensure justice for defendants […] The post Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Inn has a new home and name
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
KELOLAND TV
Regaining a voice after cancer
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)– A Yankton musician has regained his voice after a battle with cancer. Last year, musician Shawn Coles was diagnosed with stage four cancer, which threatened both his voice and his life. But now he’s on the road to returning back to the stage. Music is...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader healing; Winter Wonderland opens Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 18. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Brianna DeMarais is grateful for all the support she has received after her leg was amputated last month. But last night was another thing pushing her to get back on sideline cheering once again.
krwc1360.com
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
KELOLAND TV
Board of Education releases social studies standards comments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been one of the hottest topics in education this past year, social study standards. On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Education will hold a public hearing in Sioux Falls to hear from parents and educators about the state’s proposed standards.
