inkfreenews.com
Wulliman Files To Run For County Treasurer
WARSAW – Diane Wulliman announced this week that she has filed paperwork with Kosciusko County Republican County Chairman Mike Ragan to be a candidate in the Dec. 1 caucus for Kosciusko County Treasurer. The vacancy was created after County Treasurer Rhonda Helser was elected as county auditor in the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Town Council Enters Into Interlocal Agreement On Dike Project
SYRACUSE — David Johnston, a member of the Turkey Creek Dike & Dam Conservancy District, came before the Syracuse Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 15, to address concerns raised by a council member. The council member thought it would be illegal for the town to...
inkfreenews.com
US 30 Concerns Aired Ahead Of Larger Meeting On Dec. 6
WARSAW — State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, Nov. 18, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, West CR 100S, west of South CR 550W, Warsaw. Driver: Richard M. Irons, 66, South Yellow View Lane, Claypool. Irons was traveling west on West CR 100S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
inkfreenews.com
Help Us Find The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Calling all Kosciusko County cat owners!. The Papers Inc. is holding a contest to find the largest domestic cat in the county — similar to a competition held 100 years ago. Winners will be determined based on weight. Prizes will be awarded to the top five...
inkfreenews.com
County Extension Homemakers Have Holiday Program
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers had their annual Holiday Program with the theme, “Oh Fudge…It’s Christmas,” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds’ Home and Family Arts Building. Sixty-six extension homemakers and guests attended the day-long program planned by the...
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
inkfreenews.com
Betty Webb — PENDING
Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
inkfreenews.com
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Box Truck Heist
(La Porte County, IN) - Two La Porte residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen box truck, which was later found to contain items like guns and drugs. Matthew Murphy, 34, and Christen Bridegroom, 26, are charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court records, the moving...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
abc57.com
Tenant wants management to pay for property damage
Mark Thompson moved into Timberbrook apartments in Bristol, Indiana in February of 2022. Within a month and a half, he says he was exposed to hazardous conditions. "It was the pipe that for the raw sewage leave the house to go into the sewage system was disconnected completely," Mark said.
abc57.com
Semi driver accused of striking school bus in Warsaw appears in court Thursday
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The semi driver accused of driving drunk and hitting a school bus full of students made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Santos requested both a Spanish to English translator and a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Monday, November 21. The...
inkfreenews.com
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
WANE-TV
fortwaynesnbc.com
