Alabama State

Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt lead this week's top performers list

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
In Week 11 we learned who will play in the SEC Championship game with the LSU Tigers clinching the West division. They defeated Arkansas 13-10 and got a little help from Alabama, who knocked off Ole Miss 30-24. The Tigers will face off with the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA defeated Mississippi State 45-19.

The biggest blowouts came from Florida in their 38-6 win over South Carolina, while Tennessee dropped 66 points on Missouri. The biggest surprise of the week game in the Kentucky-Vanderbilt matchup in Lexington. For the first time in over three years, the Commodores earned a conference victory.

Auburn gave interim head coach Cadillac Williams his first victory in a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. The Aggies reached a new low as they became the first team in over a decade to begin the year as a top 10 team and finish with a losing record.

With Week 12 on the horizon, our editorial team weighs in on the top performers in the SEC from last weekend’s action. Each editor voted on seven different categories.

The Voters:

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Commodores

Total Votes (4)

Lea’s Commodores defeated Kentucky 24-21 thanks to an 8-yard passing touchdown from Mike Wright with just 32 seconds remaining in the game.

*Also receiving votes: Cadillac Williams, Auburn (3)

Quarterback of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes (7)

Stats vs Missouri:

71.4% Comp | 355 Yards | 10.1 YPA | 3 TDs

*Also receiving votes: Stetson Bennett, UGA (2)

Running Back of the Week

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Montrell Johnson Jr, Florida Gators

Total Votes (5)

Stats vs South Carolina:

24 Carries | 161 Yards | 6.7 YPC | 1 TD

*Also receiving votes: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (2)

Wide Receiver of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes (6)

Stats vs Missouri:

7 Receptions | 146 Yards | 20.9 YPR | 1 TD

*Also receiving votes: Malik Heath, Ole Miss (2)

Offensive MVP of the Week

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes (5)

*Also receiving votes: Ladd McConkey, UGA (2)

Defensive MVP of the Week

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Harold Perkins, LSU Tigers

Total Votes (7)

Stats vs Arkansas:

8 Tackles | 4.0 TFLs | 4 Sacks | 2 FFs | 1 PBU | 1 QB Hit

Newcomer of the Week

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Harold Perkins, LSU Tigers

Total Votes (5)

*Also receiving votes: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (2)

