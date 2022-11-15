Mayorkas denies plans to leave DHS in coming weeks: 'False rumor'

The head of the Department of Homeland Security denied during a congressional hearing that he is planning to exit the Biden administration in the next two months.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) questioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a heated exchange before the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday about his future.

BIDEN BORDER CHIEF RESIGNS AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE

"It’s been rumored, Secretary, that you're going to resign prior to January 3rd. Any truth to those rumors?" Higgins asked.

"That is a false rumor," Mayorkas said.

Some Republicans have called for Mayorkas to resign or be impeached for how they said he has failed to gain control of the U.S.-Mexico border, where, since 2021, more illegal immigrants have been encountered crossing the border than at any time in national history.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Chris Magnus, who oversaw the 60,000-person Customs and Border Protection agency within the DHS, was forced out of his post over the weekend.

The Senate approved Mayorkas by a vote of 56-43 in February 2021.