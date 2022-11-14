ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Dale Reckless From MRS Physical Therapy will Talk About New Facial Nerve Therapy Program On Wednesday’s Teleforum

(File Photo of Dale Reckless from MRS Physical Therapy during a recent appearance on Beaver County Radio) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Dale Reckless from MRS Physical Therapy in Bridgewater will discuss MRS’s new facial nerve therapy program during his monthly appearance on Teleforum with Eddy Crow at 9:10 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Shel Cracker Plant in Potter Township Commencing Operations

(Potter Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, announced Tuesday morning that it has commenced operations of the Shell Polymers Cracker Plant in Potter Twp. . The facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Kennywood Taking Flight in 2023 with New Spinvasion, First Ride of Its Kind in the United States

(Photo provided with release) (WEST MIFFLIN, PA) Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination – Kennywood – will take flight next season with a new, out-of-this-world attraction unlike anything else in America. Spinvasion, an intergalactic multi-action spin ride, will blast off as the centerpiece of the all-new Area 412 in the spring of 2023. Spinvasion provides an electrifying combination of speed and gravity, along with its unique single rider experience.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Baden Police Chief Retires Unexpectedly

(Baden, Pa.) Baden Community leaders and citizens are left with many questions on Tuesday after David Christner the borough Police Chief suddenly retired yesterday. There have been many rumors circulating the borough about an internal investigation that is being conducted and there was no reason given for the chief’s abrupted departure.
BADEN, PA
Mercer Road Closure Begins Wednesday in Franklin Township, Beaver County

​(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Mercer Road (Route 1006) in Franklin Township, Beaver County, will begin Wednesday, November 16 weather permitting. A portion of Mercer Road will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning continuously through Friday afternoon, November...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Church Van Stolen in Franklin Twp., Butler County

(Franklin Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin Twp., Butler County at 9:43 AM yesterday, November 16, 2022, for reports of a burglary. Troopers said that they were informed by Church Pastor Benjamin Osterling...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
New Castle Man Charged with Attempted Possession

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on Nov. 1 and unsealed yesterday following his arrest, named 34-year-old Brandon Leroy McConnell as...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions This Week in Haysville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions are underway on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Haysville Borough, Allegheny County. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in both directions at the intersection with River Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, November 18. Crews will conduct pole removal and sign installation work.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
I-79 Bridge Inspections this Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities at the I-79 Glenfield interchange in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, November 15-17 weather permitting. Inspection activities will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting

A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots

Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wampum Man Killed in Clinton Twp. Motorcycle Accident

(Clinton Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police are reporting that 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., of Wampum was killed while riding his motorcycle around 4:19 PM on November 10, 2022. According to Troopers, Herr crashed after losing control and exiting the roadway and striking a guide rail on Glade Mill...
WAMPUM, PA

