(Photo provided with release) (WEST MIFFLIN, PA) Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination – Kennywood – will take flight next season with a new, out-of-this-world attraction unlike anything else in America. Spinvasion, an intergalactic multi-action spin ride, will blast off as the centerpiece of the all-new Area 412 in the spring of 2023. Spinvasion provides an electrifying combination of speed and gravity, along with its unique single rider experience.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO