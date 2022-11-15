ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

The Richmond Observer

Future teachers attend Educator for a Day event at UNCP

More than 80 high school and community college students recently participated in the annual Brave Educator for a Day event at UNC Pembroke. Prospective students toured the campus, met with program coordinators, connected with UNCP education majors through a panel discussion. Dr. Jamie Pendergrass served as the keynote speaker. Additionally,...
PEMBROKE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Primary care at Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands in Southern Pines

Sarah Durbin, NP, is the newest addition to the primary care team located at PMC — Morganton Park in Southern Pines. Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced Durbin to the team of three board-certified primary care physicians and five advanced practice providers. Durbin earned her master’s in nursing with a...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
richmondobserver

History and architecture combined for Rockingham homes tour

Marty Goodman has long desired to organize a tour through historic downtown Rockingham. On Nov. 6, 2022, her vision came to pass. “I love local history because it is so easy to see it as living history,” Goodman said. Goodman and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson, who is also a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Charges pending after school shooting threats

Charges are pending against a juvenile who allegedly made a “threat of violence directed at students from Union Pines High School,” according to a press release from Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields Thursday. The sheriff’s office, Moore County Schools Police, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Donald Dale Miller of Pinehurst

Donald Dale Miller (Pete), age 94, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on November 7, 2022. Pete was born in Clearfield, PA on March 21, 1928 to John Welch Miller and Mable Ruth Ellis. After three years attending Clearfield H.S., he and his dad spent a summer of work in Winchester, VA. When time came for them to head back to PA Pete wanted to stay in Winchester for his senior year; his father consented and he attended and graduated from John Handley HS.
PINEHURST, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Spring Lake to swear in interim manager

The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen is expected to swear in Fire Chief Jason Williams as interim town manager Monday night, Nov. 14, as it continues to search for a permanent town manager. “It looks like I will be in this position for a little longer than when I was...
SPRING LAKE, NC
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan

Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 16th. She discussed the Chatham County election results and upcoming holiday activities in Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
sidelinesmagazine.com

Foxhunting With the Moore County Hounds

Four years ago, my grandma put me and my cousin, Grace, into summer horse camp in Maryland. Shortly after camp, I started taking lessons at a hunter barn in Orlando, Florida. My mom and dad weren’t into horses at all before I got involved but they are the best horse parents. Mom is awesome and Dad is always driving the trailer for me.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

