Donald Dale Miller (Pete), age 94, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on November 7, 2022. Pete was born in Clearfield, PA on March 21, 1928 to John Welch Miller and Mable Ruth Ellis. After three years attending Clearfield H.S., he and his dad spent a summer of work in Winchester, VA. When time came for them to head back to PA Pete wanted to stay in Winchester for his senior year; his father consented and he attended and graduated from John Handley HS.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO