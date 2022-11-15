Read full article on original website
Future teachers attend Educator for a Day event at UNCP
More than 80 high school and community college students recently participated in the annual Brave Educator for a Day event at UNC Pembroke. Prospective students toured the campus, met with program coordinators, connected with UNCP education majors through a panel discussion. Dr. Jamie Pendergrass served as the keynote speaker. Additionally,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Primary care at Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands in Southern Pines
Sarah Durbin, NP, is the newest addition to the primary care team located at PMC — Morganton Park in Southern Pines. Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced Durbin to the team of three board-certified primary care physicians and five advanced practice providers. Durbin earned her master’s in nursing with a...
Teen will be charged after threats made against high school Moore County
ABERDEEN, N.C. — Charges are pending Thursday against a teenager after threats were made against Union Pines High School. There will be extra security at two Moore County school campuses on Thursday as authorities investigate several threats of gun violence. The most recent threats surfaced at Union Pines High...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital again recognized with ‘A’ safety grade
PINEHURST— FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been awarded an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2022 hospital safety grades. The national honor positions Moore Regional among the safest hospitals in the United States. “FirstHealth is committed to keeping our patients safe and providing the highest quality...
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
J.O.B.S. on jobs in Fairmont
FAIRMONT — “If someone doesn’t vote for what’s on this paper I’d be shocked.” Fairmont Mayor Pro Tem J.J.
WRAL
Cumberland sheriff challenges new class of deputies at graduation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill the ranks. That's true in Cumberland County as well. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright is finding ways to fill the gaps with 19 cadets who turned into deputies on Tuesday as a Basic Law Enforcement Training class graduated.
richmondobserver
History and architecture combined for Rockingham homes tour
Marty Goodman has long desired to organize a tour through historic downtown Rockingham. On Nov. 6, 2022, her vision came to pass. “I love local history because it is so easy to see it as living history,” Goodman said. Goodman and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson, who is also a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Charges pending after school shooting threats
Charges are pending against a juvenile who allegedly made a “threat of violence directed at students from Union Pines High School,” according to a press release from Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields Thursday. The sheriff’s office, Moore County Schools Police, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Donald Dale Miller of Pinehurst
Donald Dale Miller (Pete), age 94, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on November 7, 2022. Pete was born in Clearfield, PA on March 21, 1928 to John Welch Miller and Mable Ruth Ellis. After three years attending Clearfield H.S., he and his dad spent a summer of work in Winchester, VA. When time came for them to head back to PA Pete wanted to stay in Winchester for his senior year; his father consented and he attended and graduated from John Handley HS.
Juvenile made threats against Moore County school, sheriff says
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
borderbelt.org
Need help this Thanksgiving? Here are some food resources in NC’s Border Belt
As Thanksgiving nears, some families in southeastern North Carolina need help putting a hearty meal on the table for Turkey Day. About 17% of residents in the Border Belt region lack consistent access to food, compared to 7% throughout the United States, according to County Health Rankings. Here, the Border...
Up and Coming Weekly
Spring Lake to swear in interim manager
The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen is expected to swear in Fire Chief Jason Williams as interim town manager Monday night, Nov. 14, as it continues to search for a permanent town manager. “It looks like I will be in this position for a little longer than when I was...
ncdot.gov
N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan
Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 16th. She discussed the Chatham County election results and upcoming holiday activities in Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
Fayetteville cracks down on downtown homeless campsite
Fayetteville is cracking down on campsites of homeless people. Monday is the first time officials are enforcing an ordinance to block people from camping on public property.
sidelinesmagazine.com
Foxhunting With the Moore County Hounds
Four years ago, my grandma put me and my cousin, Grace, into summer horse camp in Maryland. Shortly after camp, I started taking lessons at a hunter barn in Orlando, Florida. My mom and dad weren’t into horses at all before I got involved but they are the best horse parents. Mom is awesome and Dad is always driving the trailer for me.
Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
