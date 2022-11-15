Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Jeff Bezos Says ‘It's Really Hard' to Give Away Money, While MacKenzie Scott Announces $2 Billion in Donations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog...
NBC New York
Brits Face Sharpest Fall in Living Standards on Record as Government Tightens Its Belt
Alongside confirmation that the country has entered a recession and GDP will contract by 1.4% in 2023, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Thursday estimated that real household disposable income — a measure of living standards — is projected to fall by 4.3% in 2022-23. The cumulative...
NBC New York
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC New York
Amazon Lays Off Some Devices Employees: Read the Memo From Hardware Chief Dave Limp
Amazon is laying off members of its devices and services team, according to a memo from hardware chief Dave Limp. The job cuts are part of broader layoffs hitting Amazon as it faces a worsening economic outlook. Amazon is laying off some employees in its devices and services unit, hardware...
NBC New York
These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ
While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
NBC New York
Five Countries, Other Than China, Most Dependent on the South China Sea
An estimated $3.37 trillion worth, or 21% of all global trade, transited through the South China Sea in 2016, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Territorially, there are seven claimants to the South China Sea: China, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. But to...
NBC New York
Harris Calls North Korea's Missile Launch a ‘Brazen Violation' as APEC Leaders Condemn Act
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth. APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment...
NBC New York
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
NBC New York
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
NBC New York
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
NBC New York
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
You Can Now Buy Pre-Owned Rolex, Cartier and Audemars Piguet Watches at Select Nordstrom Stores
Following the success of their 2021 partnership, Watchfinder & Co. and Nordstrom are bringing vintage and pre-owned watch offerings to the retailer’s stores. On Friday, the UK-based timepiece reseller announced that it will expand the partnership with a new permanent shop-in-shop at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship. Watches from brands like Cartier, Rolex and Audemars Piguet will also be available at seasonal pop-ups opening in the retailer’s Scottsdale, Arizona and La Jolla, California locations. (The Watchfinder pop-up at one Seattle location is now a permanent installation.) Set on the second floor of Nordstrom New York, you’ll find the Watchfinder shop-in-shop situated alongside...
NBC New York
Testing Meta's Quest Pro VR Headset With CNBC Technology Executive Council Members
Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
