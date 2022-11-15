Following the success of their 2021 partnership, Watchfinder & Co. and Nordstrom are bringing vintage and pre-owned watch offerings to the retailer’s stores. On Friday, the UK-based timepiece reseller announced that it will expand the partnership with a new permanent shop-in-shop at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship. Watches from brands like Cartier, Rolex and Audemars Piguet will also be available at seasonal pop-ups opening in the retailer’s Scottsdale, Arizona and La Jolla, California locations. (The Watchfinder pop-up at one Seattle location is now a permanent installation.) Set on the second floor of Nordstrom New York, you’ll find the Watchfinder shop-in-shop situated alongside...

