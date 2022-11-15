ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Report examines financial hardship among NJ’s veterans

Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
94.3 The Point

NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
94.3 The Point

New Jersey, You Should Know Turkeys Purr And Cuddle Before You Think Thanksgiving

There is a reason why so many houses like an Italian Thanksgiving. Lasagne, pasta, various salads...not only does it taste amazing, but it is also preserving the bird. I’m about to tell you something that will change you forever. Are you ready? Turkeys are loyal and affectionate and highly intelligent. They have unique personalities and they love to cuddle. Yes, they cuddle.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban

TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy