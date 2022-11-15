Read full article on original website
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Holiday burglaries spike more in NJ than any other state, study says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Lacey Township’s Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Parade Details
I love this, it's the 37th Annual Christmas Parade in Lacey Township. This year's Christmas parade is sponsored by the Lacey Elks Lodge 2518. There is no registration required for this holly jolly parade. This year's parade kicks off December 4th from the United Methodist Church on Lacey Road. The...
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
Burlington County’s final shredding event of 2022 welcomes paper and plastic
FLORENCE — Burlington County residents have one more chance to safely dispose of confidential papers during the county’s final shredding event of 2022. The shredding event will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence.
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
Report examines financial hardship among NJ’s veterans
Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
New Jersey, You Should Know Turkeys Purr And Cuddle Before You Think Thanksgiving
There is a reason why so many houses like an Italian Thanksgiving. Lasagne, pasta, various salads...not only does it taste amazing, but it is also preserving the bird. I’m about to tell you something that will change you forever. Are you ready? Turkeys are loyal and affectionate and highly intelligent. They have unique personalities and they love to cuddle. Yes, they cuddle.
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Free Wi-Fi on all NJ Transit trains? Lawmakers say it’s time
A proposed law introduced Monday would require NJ Transit to provide free Wi-Fi service on all of its passenger trains. The bipartisan measure would require the move within six months of the bill's signing. Currently, the agency provides free Wi-Fi at select rail stations to Optimum customers. Those who do...
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
Time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban
TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
Study Reveals Fattest And Most Fit States, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
We love our food here in Jersey. Why wouldn’t we? We are the land of carbs with the best pizza in America. I’m not just saying that, we were crowned as having the best pizza in the U.S.A. It's easy to pack on the pounds here when your nonna yells “Mangia!” at every Sunday dinner. So how are we really doing in New Jersey weightwise?
