Lewiston Police Make One Arrest in Armed Robbery Near LCSC
According to LPD, One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported to the Lewiston Police Department at 8:13 a.m. this morning. The incident took place in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one...
Autopsies Confirm Murdered U of I Students Were Stabbed By Large Knife
Autopsies conducted on the four University of Idaho students murdered Sunday confirmed all were killed by stabbing. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt believes the act was carried out with a large knife, and the four victims were killed sometime after 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Mabbutt said it is unknown who was...
Lewiston Woman Charged with Neglect Following Death of Mother
A Lewiston woman has been charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died. 37-year-old Cindi Williams is accused of neglecting her 72-year-old mother Connie Williams, who died Saturday. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered following an autopsy.
Moscow Police Release Timeline Map of U of I Victims on Night of Murders
The Moscow Police Department has released a timeline map of where the four victims of a quadruple homicide were prior to returning the home where the crime was committed. Anyone near these areas who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information is asked to call the Tip Line at 208 883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.
LPD Seeks Public Help in Locating Second Normal Hill Burglary Suspect
The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley of Lewiston, in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Riley is a white male, 5’ 07” tall with a slender build, brown eyes, and brown hair....
Armed Robbery Suspects Force Lockdown at Lewis-Clark State College
Three of armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston forced Lewis-Clark State College, Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were locked down for nearly an hour this morning. An alert from the college advised people to remain indoors...
Officials close Lenore bridge with emergency order
The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an emergency order closing the Lenore Bridge following the discovery of broken planks. Officials say a feasibility study for replacement is being conducted. The Lenore Bridge is located off U.S. Highway 12 across from the Lenore Community Center, and is the main access point...
Vandals Meet Idaho State in Battle of the Domes, Cougars in Tucson for Match Up with Arizona
The University of Idaho football team closes out the regular season Saturday afternoon with the annual “Battle of the Domes” game at Idaho State. The 21st ranked Vandals are 6-4 overall, and 5-2 in Big Sky play. The Bengals have struggled all season, and have an overall record of 1-9, and are 1-6 in league.
Lenore Bridge Could Re-Open Today
The Lenore bridge, which was shut down by emergency order earlier this week, could re-open to weight-restricted traffic as soon as today (Thur). The Idaho Transportation Department issued an emergency closure after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck. Officials say bridge substructure inspections were completed Wednesday and approval...
Washington Unemployment Rate up Slightly in October
Washington State’s economy gained an estimated 5,400 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in October. The Employment Security Department says the monthly unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.7% to 3.8%. Local unemployment information will be available next week. In September, Asotin County’s unemployment rate was at 2.9%; Whitman County’s was 3.5%; Garfield...
WSU’s Chun Inducted into the 2022 Class of Asian Hall of Fame
SEATTLE, Wash. – Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun is part of the 22-member class being inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame, Friday evening at the Sky View Observatory. “It’s incredible humbling to be included with such and esteemed group into the Asian Hall of Fame,”...
Gonzaga takes on #11 Texas tonight in Arlington
The 2nd ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team faces another big challenge tonight (Wed) on the road in Austin to meet 11th ranked Texas. The Bulldogs are 2-0 with wins over North Florida and most recently Michigan State aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln last Friday. The Longhorns are 2-0 with...
Texas Blows Out Gonzaga
Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points and Marcus Carr added 16 as 11th ranked Texas rolled past 2nd ranked Gonzaga 93-74 last night in Austin. Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 18 points and 9 rebounds in the loss. The Zags drop to 2-1, while the Longhorns stay unbeaten...
Wazzu men fall at Prairie View A&M
Will Douglas put up 26 points and had 7 rebounds in leading Prairie View A&M to a 70-59 win over the Washington State men’s basketball team yesterday (Tue) in Prairie View, Texas. T.J. Bamba led the Cougars with 16 points and 5 rebounds. Wazzu drops to 1-2 on the...
Zags Look to Bounce Back Sunday Against 4th Ranked Kentucky
The 2nd ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team looks to bounce back Sunday when the Bulldogs host 4th ranked Kentucky in Spokane. The Zags are 2-1 after falling earlier this week at 11th ranked Texas. The Wildcats are 3-1 overall with their lone loss coming in double-overtime earlier this week to Michigan State.
