Monroeville, PA

Comments / 16

Chuck E..
3d ago

This country doesn't care about kids!!! They say no abortion but allow perv to rap, kill, abuse the kids who are living.. There's no way this guy should be on the streets. He went into a elementary school, hid in the little girl's bathroom to so call take pictures of our babies and they let him walk. wtf ???? Guess the courts are waiting for him to kill a child before they do something..and he may have already done that. A missing children's list needs to be checked near this dudes home....

Reply
11
 

Tribune-Review

Jury unable to reach verdict in Irwin man's trial

A Westmoreland County jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges that an Irwin man had improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl. Jurors deliberated about six hours into Wednesday night before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio declared a mistrial in the case against Justin M. Hartung. Prosecutors claimed he touched his accuser in a sexual manner and exposed himself on multiple occasions in 2018.
IRWIN, PA
explore venango

Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
EMLENTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire

Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
JEANNETTE, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Charged After Troopers Find Stolen License Plate in Her Purse

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing theft charges after police found a stolen license plate in her purse. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 40-year-old Shannon Lynn Winters, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
CLINTONVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Victim in fatal Rostraver shooting identified

A Philadelphia area man has been identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as the man who was shot to death on Nov. 5 at a Rostraver shopping complex. The victim, Boyke Budiarchman, 49, was shot to death outside the Lowe’s store at the Rostraver Square shopping center off the intersection of Route 201 and Interstate 70.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Man arrested after woman shot in Swissvale

A Swissvale man is in custody in connection with the shooting of a woman who suffered an arm wound, according to police. Allegheny County Police said that 34-year-old Lawrence Brock, of Swissvale, shot a woman in the arm at the 2000 block of Noble Street in Swissvale on Tuesday. The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
SWISSVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. 
MCKEESPORT, PA

