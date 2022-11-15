Read full article on original website
Chuck E..
3d ago
This country doesn't care about kids!!! They say no abortion but allow perv to rap, kill, abuse the kids who are living.. There's no way this guy should be on the streets. He went into a elementary school, hid in the little girl's bathroom to so call take pictures of our babies and they let him walk. wtf ???? Guess the courts are waiting for him to kill a child before they do something..and he may have already done that. A missing children's list needs to be checked near this dudes home....
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
Jury unable to reach verdict in Irwin man's trial
A Westmoreland County jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges that an Irwin man had improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl. Jurors deliberated about six hours into Wednesday night before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio declared a mistrial in the case against Justin M. Hartung. Prosecutors claimed he touched his accuser in a sexual manner and exposed himself on multiple occasions in 2018.
explore venango
Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Probation office ignored alert that North Side funeral shooting suspect shed ankle monitor
Two days before police say Shawn Davis shot five people at a North Side funeral on Oct. 28, Allegheny County Adult Probation received an alert that his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet had been removed. No action was taken. “We get a lot of alerts,” Probation Supervisor Jason Bright testified in...
Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire
Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
Local school bus driver stabbed inside her home, husband behind bars
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Fayette police rushed to Forest Ridge Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a school bus driver was stabbed inside her own home. According to police, the victim was stabbed in the neck and arm, and one of her teenage children rushed to save her.
explore venango
Local Woman Charged After Troopers Find Stolen License Plate in Her Purse
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing theft charges after police found a stolen license plate in her purse. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 40-year-old Shannon Lynn Winters, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
Jeannette man on trial for attempted homicide denies shooting at neighbor
A Jeannette man told a jurors Wednesday he fired a BB gun and set off a firecracker during an altercation with a neighbor. Westmoreland County prosecutors contend Dale Shaw used a rifle and fired at least one round that struck a home next door as his neighbor recorded video of the incident.
Victim in fatal Rostraver shooting identified
A Philadelphia area man has been identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as the man who was shot to death on Nov. 5 at a Rostraver shopping complex. The victim, Boyke Budiarchman, 49, was shot to death outside the Lowe’s store at the Rostraver Square shopping center off the intersection of Route 201 and Interstate 70.
Man faces charges after allegedly stealing nearly $60K from Jewish Association on Aging, police say
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is locked up in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment after he was charged with multiple felony forgery and theft charges. Police say Marc Peagler stole nearly $60,000 from the Jewish Association on Aging (JAA). The association provides care and many different types of services to seniors who are Jewish.
wtae.com
Former Pine-Richland student files suit, blames Northern Regional Police for 'shoddy' rape investigation
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lawsuit charges Northern Regional Police and one of its detectives for failure to properly investigate the rape of a Pine-Richland student. It argues the case wasn't prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney's office because the Northern Regional investigation was "shoddy, unprofessional, and inadequate."
Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window
A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
wtae.com
Defense attorney in Troy Hill parking spot shooting says client is falsely accused
PITTSBURGH — When an argument started along Goettman Street, in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood, a phone inside Breauna Terry's car was recording video. The recording captured a loud, angry, profanity-filled argument between Terry and her passenger and people inside another car parked in the middle of the narrow street.
Pittsburgh man arrested for shooting at a vehicle in East Pittsburgh
A man fired two rounds into an occupied vehicle early Sunday morning and was arrested for several charges and held as a result. Yancy Felder of Pittsburgh fired two rounds into a vehicle operated by another man in East Pittsburgh borough and then entered the apartment of his ex without authorization.
Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Center Township police officer accused of tackling a good Samaritan who later died is on administrative leave, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart. Kenneth Vinyard, 46,...
Man arrested after woman shot in Swissvale
A Swissvale man is in custody in connection with the shooting of a woman who suffered an arm wound, according to police. Allegheny County Police said that 34-year-old Lawrence Brock, of Swissvale, shot a woman in the arm at the 2000 block of Noble Street in Swissvale on Tuesday. The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
Local school bus driver accused of hitting student with special needs
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local school bus driver is accused of hitting a student with special needs. 11 News was in court today and found out there is surveillance video that captured the whole encounter on the school bus. That will be a key piece of evidence that...
Police: Man fatally stabbed father in Mt. Washington because he 'wanted a cigarette'
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his wheelchair-bound father and injuring his brother in a Mt. Washington home because “he was frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette,” Pittsburgh police said. Police have arrested Javon Taylor, 31, and charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another...
Sheriffs pick up Homestead man charged in fatal West Mifflin stabbing
A Homestead man accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old man on Tuesday in West Mifflin was picked up Thursday. Robert Anger, 19, is responsible for the stabbing, according to Allegheny County Police. County police have charged Anger with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary. West Mifflin Police responded to...
Comments / 16