Idaho8.com
Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000
Every metal detectorist dreams of unearthing something valuable. For one man the English countryside yielded an incredible find when he stumbled upon a medieval diamond wedding ring in “almost perfect condition” near Thorncombe, in the South West of the country. Now the item is expected to fetch between...
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is “a dying language.”. The “Monster” and “Tully” star made the comments on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out.
US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests
U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says the 29-year-old, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27.
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
