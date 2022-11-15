ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iOS 16.2 beta gets 'Rapid Security Response' update

There's not yet much known about the updates which is obviously a critical security fix of some sort. The update is very small, weighing in at less than 100 MB. There are some peculiar details about it. It is removable by the user. Additionally, it does not appear folded into new downloads of the iOS 16.2 beta 3 that was made available on Tuesday afternoon.
Apple unveils new design for iCloud.com with customizable tiles

Apple's beautiful new redesigned iCloud webpage has exited beta and is now live for all users with an Apple ID. The company previously tested the design on its beta website in October. When people log into iCloud.com, they will see a set of tiles that shows information about their iCloud...
How to use the Finder's Connect to Server window

ThemacOS Finder provides a variety of easy server connection options. Here's how to use the Connect to Server window in Finder to easily mount and use remote network volumes as if they were local drives.
New Apple TV 4K gets fix for storage space bug

Apple has released tvOS 16.1.1, which fixes a bug that would prevent the 128GB Apple TV 4K from installing apps after 64GB was filled. The third-generation Apple TV 4K released in 2022 has a 128GB storage option for the first time. A bug within tvOS was causing some users to be able to access only 64GB of that internal storage before running into an error.
How To Create and Share Calendars in iOS 16

Your iPhone's Calendar app can be an great way to keep your busy schedule in sync with your family, friends, or co-workers. Here's how to manage your Calendar and get everyone on the same page.
The best cases for the M2 iPad Pro

In October, Apple updated the iPad product line with a few new devices, includingiPad Pro models with an M2 chip. Here are the best cases to buy to protect the high-end device. The company...
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get 3-month Apple TV+ & Apple Music trials

Microsoft is offering members of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription extended trials of Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Starting November 16, Ultimate members can claim a free three-month trial of either service -- or both -- on their Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows. The offer is for Ultimate members who don't already have a subscription to Apple TV+ or Apple Music.
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Apple's MLS deal, Steve Jobs' television

When Steve Jobs said he'd solved television, it probably wasn't Apple TV+ he was thinking of. Yet this is the Apple of today, creating great dramas -- and with the new Emergency SOS, preventing them too. All this, on this week's AppleInsider Podcast. William Gallagher and Wesley Hilliard go in...
Best PDF readers for iPad in 2022

PDFs and theiPad were made for each other, yet Apple's own built-in PDF readers are limited. Here's what you need to make reading — and editing — PDFs a breeze. If someone...
VMware Fusion 13 adds Windows 11 virtualization for Apple Silicon Macs

VMware Fusion 13 is now available to purchase and can run on both Intel and Macs with Apple Silicon. It ships via a universal DMG, so deployment is simple. It is possible to run Windows 11 on Apple Silicon thanks to a new implementation of a virtual TPM. It is only the ARM version, but the Windows 11 ARM has a built-in emulator for win32 and x64 apps.
Apple's AirPods Pro Christmas ad concentrates on sharing music

Apple has released a new ad for Christmas and the holiday season, focusing on sharing audio with two sets of AirPods Pro, and one iPhone. The new 98-second ad is called "Share the Joy," and it features two performers dancing to "Puff" by Bhavi & Bizarrap. Together the pair bond...
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get Thunderbolt connectivity

While the iPhone has been able to shoot 4K video for a while now, getting the giant files off requires a great deal of patience. That may all change if what Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting for the iPhone 15 pans out. In a series of Tweets on Wednesday night, the...
Apple says it's too late to get iPhone 14 Pro online before Christmas

Apple has shared "Order By" dates for online purchases to ensure arrival before Christmas for many of its products -- and some key deadlines have already passed. These are the latest dates to order holiday gifts with free shipping. In most cities, shoppers can get in-stock items from their local Apple Store as late as December 24 when choosing Apple Pickup or two-hour delivery.
Thousands of apps violate US child privacy law

A report has taken a look at Apple's and Google's app stores to find apps directed at kids and their privacy policies, and many apps found don't come close to compliance with a US child privacy law. The United States passed the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in 1998....
B&H throws massive early Black Friday sale, deals on Apple TV 4K, M2 iPad Pro, Macs

Fresh earlyBlack Friday deals have launched at B&H Photo, with triple-digit discounts on everything from 2022 iPad Pros to M2 MacBook Air laptops. The AppleInsider Deals Team has rounded up top picks from the...
Lowest price ever: $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro 1TB, $70 off AppleCare

This earlyBlack Friday deal offers the lowest price we've seen on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with the upgraded M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU chip and a 1TB SSD. Plus, save $70 on three years of AppleCare.

