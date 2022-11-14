Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Putting the Art in Artificial Intelligence
As an artist, I appreciate original works of art that capture a moment in history, a concept, a theme, or a philosophical idea. Jacques Louis-David’s “Oath of the Horatii” or Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” series are superb works of art created by human beings with a creative eye and a brush. But what happens when computer programs generate art based on text or voice input? Is that art per se? Or is it just random computer-generated dots grouped together to create an image, without a creative mind behind it? And if the program takes elements from other works of art, is there a copyright issue? These are questions that are now being asked as programs like DALL-E 2, MidJourney, and Stable Diffusion, which are capable of creating an incredible range of images based on text or voice prompts, make waves across the art world.
HGTV
STEM Gift Ideas for Building Kids' Ingenuity and Creativity
When it comes to shopping for Christmas, I look to strike a balance between the just-for-fun toys and the ones that stretch my kiddos' brains and originality. The great thing about these gift ideas is that they are toys that hone STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) skills and artistic abilities while also being a blast to play with — a win-win for parents and kids.
