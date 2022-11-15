Read full article on original website
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
San Angelo Celebrates Adoption
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo and Tom Green County celebrated National Adoption Day at the Sugg room in the Stephens Library Friday. The annual event is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 113,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. A coalition of national partners (the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network) founded National Adoption Day.
Daily Live! | Judge Recuses Himself from the Berryhill Case
County Court Judge Andrew Graves Recuses Himself from the Berryhill Case. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
How Secret Tunnels, Intrigue and Illicit History Define San Angelo
Under the streets of San Angelo lie secrets. These secrets are as winding and mysterious as the many tunnels that have been discovered. Some of these tunnels have garnered international discussion. Sure, there are those who say San Angelo is a quiet city. Its history is quite different. Some of...
Scores:Round 2 of Texas High School Playoffs
Christoval man arrested for allegedly photographing woman in bathroom
A Christoval man is facing up to two years in state prison and sex offender status after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly photographing a woman in a bathroom.
The Fool’s Errand
OPINION — How the rehashed topic of a ballot initiative to change the way San Angelo selects its police chief is not known, but the movement to have the city manager and council select a chief instead of the current police chief election is certain to fail. Proponents of changing the process do not understand the political environment of 2022. The police can take away anyone’s freedom— that is how the law works. In this regard, I believe it is important to review two significant episodes that describe how far our country has departed the rule of law. Let us roll back to May 2020. Riots…
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
San Angelo Woman Indicted for Shooting a Man in the Leg
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another individual in the leg. According to court documents, on August 13, 2022, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located in San Angelo at 120 East Harris Boulevard, regarding a shooting victim. Once officers arrived, they observed a gunshot wound to the upper right calf on the victim. Officers were then sent to the residence where the shooting took place to hold the scene.
Here's When Trout Will Be Stocked in Foster Park!!!
AUSTIN – The annual Texas winter tradition of rainbow trout stocking is heading back to waterbodies across the state to kick off the holiday season. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will begin stocking thousands of rainbow trout on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Crews are scheduled...
Who pays for damages caused by fiber installation?
With fiber being installed across San Angelo, you may have noticed an increase in the instances of damage to property and roadways. Who pays for it?
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
Tom Green County jail logs: November 17, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
Where to Get Photos With the Grinch This Christmas Season
SAN ANGELO, TX – Tired of the old fashion pictures with Santa Clause everywhere? Well the new trend for the Christmas Season is to get a photo with the Grinch instead. This Black Friday starting at 4 p.m. the Grinch will be at Myers Drug and Boutique. During his trip there he will be stopping in to get pictures with the kids, handing out treats, and hopefully not stealing all the presents.
Woman indicted after hair test finds meth in child’s body
A bench warrant was also issued for Flores on Nov. 7.
