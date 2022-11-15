Garland Frank Pierce (85), of Southern Pines, NC, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, peacefully at his home. Garland was born October 4, 1937, in Pinehurst’s Moore County Hospital to Arthur Garland and Dorothy Stutz Pierce. He attended public schools in Southern Pines, then graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1955 as president of his class. Following high school, he attended North Carolina State College in Raleigh, NC where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was accepted into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and obtained his private pilot’s license through the AF ROTC program. After graduation, he was employed by the US Navy in Oxnard, CA where he worked on helicopter radar systems, until the US Air Force sought him out in 1960 for active duty. Later that same year, he married Patricia Bullard from Laurinburg, NC at NC Baptist Hospital Chapel, Winston Salem, NC. His Air Force career spanned 6 years, obtaining the rank of Captain. His first assignment in the Air Force was at Wright Patterson AFB, OH where he was part of a team that investigated B-52 bomber incidents. He was later stationed in Boston, MA as a plant representative at AVCO Research & Development. Following his air force service, Garland and Pat moved to Annapolis, MD where he spent 30 years working for various government agencies in Washington D.C. including the Army, Pentagon, Naval Intelligence Systems Command, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. While working full-time, he obtained a master’s degree in Political Science from Georgetown University. He received numerous awards and honors while working for the federal government.

