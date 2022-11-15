ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Garland Frank Pierce of Southern Pines

Garland Frank Pierce (85), of Southern Pines, NC, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, peacefully at his home. Garland was born October 4, 1937, in Pinehurst’s Moore County Hospital to Arthur Garland and Dorothy Stutz Pierce. He attended public schools in Southern Pines, then graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1955 as president of his class. Following high school, he attended North Carolina State College in Raleigh, NC where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was accepted into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and obtained his private pilot’s license through the AF ROTC program. After graduation, he was employed by the US Navy in Oxnard, CA where he worked on helicopter radar systems, until the US Air Force sought him out in 1960 for active duty. Later that same year, he married Patricia Bullard from Laurinburg, NC at NC Baptist Hospital Chapel, Winston Salem, NC. His Air Force career spanned 6 years, obtaining the rank of Captain. His first assignment in the Air Force was at Wright Patterson AFB, OH where he was part of a team that investigated B-52 bomber incidents. He was later stationed in Boston, MA as a plant representative at AVCO Research & Development. Following his air force service, Garland and Pat moved to Annapolis, MD where he spent 30 years working for various government agencies in Washington D.C. including the Army, Pentagon, Naval Intelligence Systems Command, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. While working full-time, he obtained a master’s degree in Political Science from Georgetown University. He received numerous awards and honors while working for the federal government.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen Alzheimer’s event breaks record, raises over $50K

More than 200 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Aberdeen Lake Park on Nov. 12. Even despite being rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, participants raised over $50,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care,...
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Donald Dale Miller of Pinehurst

Donald Dale Miller (Pete), age 94, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on November 7, 2022. Pete was born in Clearfield, PA on March 21, 1928 to John Welch Miller and Mable Ruth Ellis. After three years attending Clearfield H.S., he and his dad spent a summer of work in Winchester, VA. When time came for them to head back to PA Pete wanted to stay in Winchester for his senior year; his father consented and he attended and graduated from John Handley HS.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Robert Fred Daugherty Jr of Pinehurst

Robert Fred Daugherty Jr, age 83, of Pinehurst, NC passed away on November 15, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Fred was born January 5, 1939 in Gastonia, NC to the late Robert Fred Daugherty Sr and Ola Daugherty Dabrowski. He graduated from Holbrook High School in Lowell, NC and attended Belmont Abbey before joining the Army. Fred settled in Richmond County NC where he worked over 30 years in sales at DeWitt Trucking Company. He enjoyed hunting, playing tennis, Nascar racing, riding his motorcycle, boating and spending time at his house at Lake Tillery. He most loved bragging about his kids and grandkids.
PINEHURST, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners

LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

History and architecture combined for Rockingham homes tour

Marty Goodman has long desired to organize a tour through historic downtown Rockingham. On Nov. 6, 2022, her vision came to pass. “I love local history because it is so easy to see it as living history,” Goodman said. Goodman and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson, who is also a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant

ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
ANGIER, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC

