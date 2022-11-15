Read full article on original website
Obituary for Garland Frank Pierce of Southern Pines
Garland Frank Pierce (85), of Southern Pines, NC, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, peacefully at his home. Garland was born October 4, 1937, in Pinehurst’s Moore County Hospital to Arthur Garland and Dorothy Stutz Pierce. He attended public schools in Southern Pines, then graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1955 as president of his class. Following high school, he attended North Carolina State College in Raleigh, NC where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was accepted into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and obtained his private pilot’s license through the AF ROTC program. After graduation, he was employed by the US Navy in Oxnard, CA where he worked on helicopter radar systems, until the US Air Force sought him out in 1960 for active duty. Later that same year, he married Patricia Bullard from Laurinburg, NC at NC Baptist Hospital Chapel, Winston Salem, NC. His Air Force career spanned 6 years, obtaining the rank of Captain. His first assignment in the Air Force was at Wright Patterson AFB, OH where he was part of a team that investigated B-52 bomber incidents. He was later stationed in Boston, MA as a plant representative at AVCO Research & Development. Following his air force service, Garland and Pat moved to Annapolis, MD where he spent 30 years working for various government agencies in Washington D.C. including the Army, Pentagon, Naval Intelligence Systems Command, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. While working full-time, he obtained a master’s degree in Political Science from Georgetown University. He received numerous awards and honors while working for the federal government.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen Alzheimer’s event breaks record, raises over $50K
More than 200 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Moore County in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Aberdeen Lake Park on Nov. 12. Even despite being rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, participants raised over $50,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care,...
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital again recognized with ‘A’ safety grade
PINEHURST— FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been awarded an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2022 hospital safety grades. The national honor positions Moore Regional among the safest hospitals in the United States. “FirstHealth is committed to keeping our patients safe and providing the highest quality...
WRAL
WakeMed, UnitedHealthcare agreement brings hospital system back in network for thousands
RALEIGH, N.C. — After nearly six months without a contract, UnitedHealthcare and WakeMed struck a deal that brings the hospital system back in-network for the insurers thousands of patients. From June 1 through Nov. 14, services and procedures performed by WakeMed hospitals, outpatient clinics and specialists were charged at...
wpde.com
Student receives medical attention after altercation at Scotland County school: District
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A student is receiving medical attention after an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School, according to a release from Scotland County Schools. Principal Pamela Lewis sent the following statement:. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student...
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Donald Dale Miller of Pinehurst
Donald Dale Miller (Pete), age 94, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on November 7, 2022. Pete was born in Clearfield, PA on March 21, 1928 to John Welch Miller and Mable Ruth Ellis. After three years attending Clearfield H.S., he and his dad spent a summer of work in Winchester, VA. When time came for them to head back to PA Pete wanted to stay in Winchester for his senior year; his father consented and he attended and graduated from John Handley HS.
Hoffman-Marston residents sue Richmond County and Oak Grove over continuing threat of military training site
HOFFMAN — Nine members of the Hoffman and Marston communities are suing Oak Grove Technologies, Richmond County, County Planning Director Tracey Parris and the town of Hoffman, due to the ongoing presence and actions of a military training center that has created numerous quality of life issues. The lawsuit...
getnews.info
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers to keep baseball going year round at the TJ Robinson Life Center
Local Sports team donates baseball equipment to keep baseball going year round at the TJ Robinson Life with a Batting Cage Dedication Thursday, November 17th at 5pm at the TJ Robinson Life Center. 4221 Blackbridge Road. Hope Mills, NC. A batting cage dedication will take place on Thursday, November 17th...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Robert Fred Daugherty Jr of Pinehurst
Robert Fred Daugherty Jr, age 83, of Pinehurst, NC passed away on November 15, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Fred was born January 5, 1939 in Gastonia, NC to the late Robert Fred Daugherty Sr and Ola Daugherty Dabrowski. He graduated from Holbrook High School in Lowell, NC and attended Belmont Abbey before joining the Army. Fred settled in Richmond County NC where he worked over 30 years in sales at DeWitt Trucking Company. He enjoyed hunting, playing tennis, Nascar racing, riding his motorcycle, boating and spending time at his house at Lake Tillery. He most loved bragging about his kids and grandkids.
Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners
LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
richmondobserver
History and architecture combined for Rockingham homes tour
Marty Goodman has long desired to organize a tour through historic downtown Rockingham. On Nov. 6, 2022, her vision came to pass. “I love local history because it is so easy to see it as living history,” Goodman said. Goodman and Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson, who is also a...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant
ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
borderbelt.org
Need help this Thanksgiving? Here are some food resources in NC’s Border Belt
As Thanksgiving nears, some families in southeastern North Carolina need help putting a hearty meal on the table for Turkey Day. About 17% of residents in the Border Belt region lack consistent access to food, compared to 7% throughout the United States, according to County Health Rankings. Here, the Border...
cbs17
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
Commissioners to consider Confederate statue decision Monday
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners may decide at their next scheduled meeting on whether or not to remove the Confede
Remembering Detective James Hamby
Detective Jamey Hamby gives a hug to Gracie Loftis in December of 2021 after an afternoon of shopping together during the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 2nd Annual Shop with Deputy program.
