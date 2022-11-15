ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most."  Kyron Howerton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

These Free Light Shows Are Lighting Up the 2022 Holidays in Philly

Philadelphia is lighting up once again for the Christmas season with iconic holiday events like the Macy's Christmas Light Show returning closer to normal, Comcast illuminating the sights and sounds of the season and Franklin Square's light "Spectacular" celebrating its 10th year. It would be nearly impossible to list all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia

Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In West Philly

West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)

There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

