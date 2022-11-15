Read full article on original website
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Favorite Gets Thanksgiving Parade Float, And He’s Sharing It With Someone Special
One Jeopardy! contestant is getting to spend Thanksgiving in a very exciting place: on top of a Thanksgiving parade float! Ryan Long, famous for his long winning streak on the game show, will be featured in the Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Parade. Ryan Long Is Bringing Someone Special To The Parade.
CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most." Kyron Howerton,...
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live
There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday. Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
These Free Light Shows Are Lighting Up the 2022 Holidays in Philly
Philadelphia is lighting up once again for the Christmas season with iconic holiday events like the Macy's Christmas Light Show returning closer to normal, Comcast illuminating the sights and sounds of the season and Franklin Square's light "Spectacular" celebrating its 10th year. It would be nearly impossible to list all...
PhillyBite
Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia
Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
Philly's Harvest Festival brings food, fellowship to Cobbs Creek
Southwest Philadelphia's Adventist Church hosted its annual Harvest Festival, bringing turkeys, coats and fellowship to the Cobbs Creek community.
The Best Restaurants In West Philly
West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
Gladwyne VFW building.Image via Joe Renner at GoFundMe. The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek.
Heart Attack Fells Former President of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Passionate Dog Advocate
Entrepreneur-financier-activist Betty Ann White, 56, was taken by an Oct. 19 heart attack. Among many roles, she was president and managing member of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry. Gary Miles’ retrospective of her eclectic life ran in The Philadelphia Inquirer. White was a lifelong Phila. resident. Her career path...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
Brazas BBQ brings the unique flavors of Peru from South America to South Street
We meet a chef who started roasting chickens, Peruvian style, out of a ghost kitchen during the pandemic who now has a restaurant on South Street serving up juicy chicken.
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
