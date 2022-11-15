Read full article on original website
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
USA men's basketball loses No. 1 FIBA ranking, Spain overtakes top spot
In FIBA's latest rankings update, Spain moved into the top spot, while the U.S. fell to second place for the first time in over a decade.
