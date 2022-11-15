Read full article on original website
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
Republican concedes to Democrat Rob Sand in state auditor’s race
DES MOINES — Iowa still will have one statewide Democrat in office after Republican state auditor candidate Todd Halbur conceded the race Friday to Democratic incumbent Auditor Rob Sand. Halbur said he was dropping his request for a recount because he did not have sufficient resources to file the...
Despite Medicaid expansion, Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes...
Nebraska unemployment rate starting to rise
Nebraska's unemployment rate is starting to tick up. The state Department of Labor reported Friday that the unemployment rate was 2.4% in October. While that was the same as the rate in October 2021, it was up from 2.2% in September. However, the rate is up significantly from June, when...
The goal for Illinois' new Senate GOP leader? 'Balance'
SPRINGFIELD — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that is more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,” Curran...
Wyoming Senate Announces Committee Appointments
Senate President Dan Dockstader and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill issued the following statement congratulating Drew Perkins on his appointment as the next Chief of Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon:. “On behalf of the Leadership in the Wyoming Senate, we congratulate Drew Perkins who served his constituents in Senate...
Iowa Utilities Board denies Winnebago Tribe's request for environmental study of CO2 pipelines
DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board on Friday denied the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's request for an environmental impact study along the proposed route of a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that would run near the tribe's lands. The IUB in its ruling said an independent environmental study is...
Iowa Dems’ caucuses getting fair hearing after rough start, state party leader says
JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. When the national Democratic Party announced its plan to reexamine the order in which states pick the party’s presidential candidates, Brennan, an Iowan and member of the national party’s rules committee, felt like national Democrats simply sought to punish Iowa for the 2020 caucuses, when the program that was designed to report results malfunctioned on caucus night.
Many Wisconsin school referendums passed, but small, rural communities left behind
Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approved school referendums timed to coincide with last week’s midterm elections, authorizing the highest number of spending and borrowing questions since at least 2000. But most of those that failed were in rural and smaller communities, leading some to worry that the gap between richer and...
Locally and statewide, DFL makes gains on Election Day
With inflation and rising fuel prices hammering pocketbooks, violent crime on the rise and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings at low levels, polls and pundits predicted a “red wave” election that would shift power decisively toward the Republican Party. Yet, when the dust settled on early Wednesday...
California election results: The most interesting numbers
After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened. Fortunately, we’ve boiled it...
Illinois quick hits: Mind heath ahead of Thanksgiving; grants for groups at risk of terror attacks
The University of Illinois Police Department is reporting that two students were recently scammed out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. Officials said one student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese embassy and was threatened with arrest if she didn't pay a fine. The student provided her passport information and wired $23,000 to the scammer. Another scam was reported the following day.
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns amid crisis in state's youth jails
BATON ROUGE, La. - The head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigned amid a deepening crisis inside the state's youth lockups that has included escapes, riots and a capacity shortfall that the agency recently said had forced it to stop accepting youth into its custody. OJJ Deputy Secretary William...
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'Only in Nebraska': NU announces $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska on Friday announced a campaign to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, as well as academic and research programs. Launched in an online event for NU employees, "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University's Future" also aims to engage more than 150,000 donors.
Mt. Juliet eases street parking violation law
To give a bit of grace and take the opportunity to educate drivers, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that gives parking-on-the-street offenders a reprieve if they haven’t been cited within the previous 12 months. The resolution was presented by Vice-Mayor Ray Justice, who said...
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005
It's not just the stomachs that will be stuffed this Thanksgiving. The highways also will be clogged with drivers as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. AAA is predicting that 54.6 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, mostly by car, in the busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2005.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Melanie Biersmith selected as Georgia’s ninth state 4-H leader
EATONTON — Georgia 4-H has selected Melanie Biersmith as the new state 4-H leader. Since Nov. 1, Biersmith has been working as the ninth state leader in the organization’s 118-year history. The state 4-H leader provides strategic vision in response to the changing needs of Georgia’s youths and...
