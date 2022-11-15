The University of Illinois Police Department is reporting that two students were recently scammed out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. Officials said one student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese embassy and was threatened with arrest if she didn't pay a fine. The student provided her passport information and wired $23,000 to the scammer. Another scam was reported the following day.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO