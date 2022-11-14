Read full article on original website
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Tourists stranded underground at Arizona's Grand Canyon Caverns are back on surface
The tourists who had become stuck about 200 feet underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, on Sunday when an elevator malfunctioned have all been brought back to the surface with the help of local fire departments.
This Person Hit a Golf Ball Into the Grand Canyon for Her TikTok — Now She's Facing Charges
When it comes to TikTok, it seems that people will do just about anything for the clout. Some have marinated their chicken breasts in NyQuil, put their partners on blast for cheating, or even cut someone else's wedding cake before the newlyweds (though that last one was technically by accident). It's tough to say where the limit stands when it comes to performances on TikTok, but we can safely the stuff that could land you in jail is where we draw the line.
Broken elevator leaves five trapped underground at Grand Canyon Caverns for over 24 hours
NEW YORK — Five tourists who were trapped some 200 feet underground at Arizona's Grand Canyon Caverns for more than 24 hours due an elevator malfunction have since been rescued, authorities said. "All subjects were safely removed at approximately 7:30 p.m. last night and were all in good condition,"...
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
This Is the Best Way to See the Grand Canyon
My first visit to the Grand Canyon last year was fairly typical. I rented a car, drove through the park’s main entrance, stayed in a park hotel for two nights (not one of the fancy ones, unfortunately), and never left the South Rim. Though I’m an avid hiker, I visited a few days after a snowstorm so the popular trails down into the canyon were icier than I was in the mood for. Instead, I opted to hike the 13-mile trail that runs along the canyon’s southern rim.The park’s visitor center and car-friendly checkpoints along the road bordering the rim...
Sixth set of human remains found in Lake Mead this year
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
Why Antelope Canyon Should Be at the Top of Your Hiking List
Most people who have a fast-paced city life prefer a nature adventure to relax. The good news is that there are numerous serene and beautiful places you can visit for your next getaway. One, in particular, is the Antelope Canyon. It is a popular tourist attraction in Arizona due to its natural beauty. In fact, it is a picture-perfect destination for those who like sharing their adventures on social media platforms (or for those who just love to take in the natural beauty of our world). To give you a better view, here are some reasons to hike Antelope Canyon.
NPS: Stop Licking Colorado River Toads To Get High
Have you ever been out for a hike, saw a majestic creature, and thought “I should lick that"?. Of course, you haven’t. Because that’s stupid. But apparently, the national park service has seen it become such a problem, that they have issued a warning. According to the...
Upper Provo Watershed part of Utah’s Blue Ribbon Fisheries $450k allocation for improvement, maintenance
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Blue Ribbon Fisheries are bodies of water that offer some of Utah’s best and highest-caliber fishing opportunities. This year, 16 projects totaling $450,000 were funded […]
City council votes to go forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s stadium plans near Sky Harbor
The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously 8-0 to move forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s new proposed stadium plans near Sky Harbor airport. The proposal calls for the team to lease 435,600 square feet (around 10 acres) of Sky Harbor land to construct a temporary soccer stadium and associated facilities potentially including concession stands, a portable sportsbook and practice facilities.
