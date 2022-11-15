Out of all the campmates in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, comedian Babatunde Aléshé has certainly created some of the show’s most memorable moments so far. He addressed the elephant in the room when it came to Matt Hancock, calling out his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo by telling him he was “grabbing booty” rather than simply falling in love. Babatunde continues to be the light and heart of the I’m A Celeb camp and has opened up on occasion about his life back home with his wife and family. So who is Babatunde’s wife, and what does she think about his decision to enter the jungle?

7 HOURS AGO