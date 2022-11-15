Read full article on original website
Babatunde Aléshé Had The Most Relatable First Date With His Wife
Out of all the campmates in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, comedian Babatunde Aléshé has certainly created some of the show’s most memorable moments so far. He addressed the elephant in the room when it came to Matt Hancock, calling out his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo by telling him he was “grabbing booty” rather than simply falling in love. Babatunde continues to be the light and heart of the I’m A Celeb camp and has opened up on occasion about his life back home with his wife and family. So who is Babatunde’s wife, and what does she think about his decision to enter the jungle?
Owen Warner Knows Exactly What Type Of Relationship He Wants
Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is already proving to be a huge hit in the jungle, amusing viewers at home with his creative lines of questioning on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! As well not recognising Boy George and Coronation Street veteran Sue Cleaver (aka. Eileen Grimshaw), the 23-year-old memorably asked Mike Tindall, who is married to British royal Zara Phillips, if his wife was Australian. Meanwhile, when Boy George explained that fellow campmate Scarlette Douglas is “from [property-hunting TV show] A Place In The Sun,” Warner replied "Whereabouts?"
Charlene White’s Partner Is “Mostly Shocked” She’s Doing I’m A Celeb
It’s always an emotional episode when the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates are given a luxury item from home – and it was especially so for broadcaster and Loose Women host Charlene White. After Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh succeeded in their roles as undercover moles, White received a photo of her kids, which made her miss them even more. “Tears come from love,” she told the Bush Telegraph. “I’m very lucky to have two children who I absolutely adore.” But who’s looking after them back home? And who is Charlene White’s husband?
Paris Hilton Says She’s Having A Baby Through IVF In 2023
Mother always knows best — well, most of the time. On Nov. 16, Paris Hilton revealed her family plans on social media after her mom Kathy Hilton said in an interview that she had been “trying and trying” to have a baby with her husband Carter Reum. According to her daughter, that’s not the case just yet.
Jill Scott & Her Fiancée Share A Passion For All Things Coffee
Following the Women's Euro 2022 Championship final in the summer of 2022, that saw the England Lionesses secure a glorious 2-1 victory over Germany, former footballer Jill Scott has become a household name in the sport. A few weeks after her Euro’s glory, in Aug. 2022, Scott bid “farewell” to football and announced her retirement from the women’s game. Since then, Scott appears to be enjoying any post-football opportunities that come her way, the most recent being ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But, what else is there to know about the England Lioness, and who is Jill Scott’s partner?
Who Is Patrick Dempsey’s Wife? He & Jillian Fink Saved Their Marriage With Therapy
Patrick Dempsey is opening up about therapy and its profound effect on his marriage. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and Disenchanted star told Fatherly about his relationship with his wife Jillian Fink, detailing how the psychological treatment helped them grow as a couple when their marriage was on the brink of ending. Fifteen years after they had wed in 1999, Fink filed for divorce from Dempsey in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences. However, the actor and celebrity makeup artist got back together the following year thanks to couples therapy and individual therapy.
Patrick Dempsey Revealed Why He Became Frustrated By McDreamy
Grey’s Anatomy fans may remember that Cristina was the first character to call Derek “McDreamy,” all the way back in Season 1, Episode 2 — casually introducing one of the most iconic (and fitting) nicknames in TV history. The moniker actually came from Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes herself, who told Oprah Winfrey that it was based on a real-life observation about Patrick Dempsey’s gorgeousness. “When we were shooting the pilot, Patrick was seriously the most adorable man we’d ever seen on camera,” she said. “We’d watch the monitor and think, ‘Look at his dreamy eyes!’ So we started calling him Patrick [Dempsey] McDreamy, and it stuck.”
Watch The Crown’s Charles & Diana Goof Around In Hilarious BTS Video
It looks like lead actors Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki got along egg-cellently on set of The Crown Season 5. In a behind-the-scenes glimpse, the pair can be seen laughing and trading quips over a frying pan of scrambled eggs. “Perfect,” West says, mimicking one of his lines from the show after peering suspiciously at the pan moments earlier. Debicki seems more positive about her culinary efforts, declaring that her eggs look just like the food “from catering” and adding that she uses the same recipe at home.
How Accurate Is Prince Charles' Interview With Jonathan Dimbleby In The Crown?
In the fifth episode of The Crown Season 5, Prince Charles (Dominic West) entertains — and eventually follows through — on the idea of giving an interview. The Royal family historically kept themselves out of the press in terms of commenting on public and personal affairs. However, Charles was determined to fix his public image amid his separation from Princess Diana, which led him to speak with television journalist Jonathan Dimbleby (portrayed by Ben Warwick) in 1994.
The Meaning Behind Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” Is Actually Really Tender
Lewis Capaldi has done the seemingly impossible: his track “Someone You Loved” has overtaken Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to become the UK’s most-streamed song. According to the Chart Company, Capaldi’s single has been played a whopping 562 million times, counting both audio and video streams. Having deemed himself the “King of Streaming,” Capaldi is understandably proud of this achievement. Not only because he’s beaten Sheeran, but has also topped some of the world’s biggest artists like The Beatles, Metallica, and Michael Jackson. “Don’t worry guys, no hard feelings, I just had to take this one,” he said. “Take a step back and let Daddy steer the ship now, OK?”
Everything To Know About Elite Season 7
Las Encinas is about to go through some major changes — again. Elite Season 6 was released on Nov. 18, and while it’s rare for a Netflix series to go this long, it seems like the streaming service has no plans to let students stop enrolling at the cursed high school. On Oct. 25, Netflix officially renewed Elite for Season 7 and revealed some of the new cast members who are joining the show — including one familiar face that fans will be excited to see again.
Kendall Jenner Peed In Her Van On The Way To The Met Gala
The Met Gala is fashion’s most glamorous and prestigious night — but the beginning of Kendall Jenner’s 2022 gala was anything but fabulous. On the Nov. 17 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall peed in an ice bucket in her van on the way to the Met Gala, and the footage was shown onscreen. After having a brief panic attack, the model said she needed to drink some water and pee, which would be difficult with the sheer volume of her Prada gown. But when her team noticed an ice bucket, all bets were off.
Julia Fox's Latest Makeup Look Includes Thin, Penciled-In Eyebrows
In a matter of mere months, Julia Fox has skyrocketed to major icon status, claiming her rightful place directly in front of the public eye after her brief (and perhaps strategic) fling with Kanye West. And in turn, she has quickly become arguably one of the most daring, fresh, and innovative faces in the makeup and fashion space right now. And while she made countless headlines, igniting a major industry-shifting trend (before inciting a slew of Julia street-style Halloween costumes) with her bold eyeliner looks, the Uncut Gems actor and outspoken personality has been most recently experimenting with her eyebrows.
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off From Acting Due To Alzheimer’s Predisposition
Chris Hemsworth is putting his health first. In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Nov. 18, the Marvel star announced that he would be taking a break from acting after finding out he has genes that could lead to Alzheimer’s disease. According to the outlet, after undergoing genetic tests while filming his new Disney+ reality show Limitless, he found two copies of the gene APOE4, one from each of his parents, which a study from the National Institute of Aging calls the “strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s disease.” Hemsworth’s grandfather has been diagnosed, proving how high his risk may be.
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye To Grey’s Anatomy In An Emotional Instagram Post
It’s no secret that Meredith is moving to Boston on Grey’s Anatomy — a life path made all the more conclusive when lightning struck her Seattle home in the Nov. 10 fall finale. And, yes, a promo for the show’s return in February teased Meredith’s last day at the hospital where she spent most of her adult life. Still, Ellen Pompeo’s step away from the show was originally reported by Deadline as a “reduced onscreen presence,” and not an actual exit. But on Nov. 17, Pompeo seemed to say goodbye to the series (like, goodbye goodbye) in an emotional Instagram post.
Stormzy Is Here To Remove The Labels Put On Him As A Rapper
Since dropping his iconic 10-minute music video, “Mel Made Me Do It,” in September, Stormzy has been teasing fans with what they can look forward to on his third studio album, This Is What I Mean. Ahead of its release on Nov. 25, BBC One aired A Stormzy Special, where the 29-year-old rapper sat down with DJ legend Trevor Nelson, to talk more about his artistry and upcoming album. Perhaps his most vulnerable album yet, This Is What I Mean is set to show more of a singing Stormzy, with the artist already dropping hints of this through the release of soulful songs like “Hide & Seek” and “Firebabe.”
Twitter Can’t Get Over The One Thing Missing From GBBO’s Tense Finale
Who would have thought an orangutan sculpture would be the winning showstopper at 2022’s Great British Bake Off finale, but that’s precisely how Syabira Yusoff, the Malaysian-born contestant won the judges over. The 34-year-old outdid her fellow contestants Sandro Farmhouse and Abdul Sharif to be crowned the victor.
Booker Prize Winner Shuggie Bain Is Being Adapted For TV
Douglas Stuart’s harrowing debut novel Shuggie Bain, inspired in part by his own childhood, won the 2020 Booker Prize. And now it is being adapted for the small screen, courtesy of the BBC and A24. Set in the ‘80s, Shuggie Bain charts Stuart’s own experiences growing up with an alcoholic mother and absent father on a council estate in Glasgow. Described as a “heart-breaking story of pride, sexuality, addiction, and love,” the series is sure to be an emotional watch. But who will take the titular role and when will be it be released? Here’s everything we know about the BBC’s Shuggie Bain adaptation so far.
Neighbours Is Officially Coming Back & Fans Are Going Wild
It's only been a few months since the iconic soap opera Neighbours aired its emotional final episode. However, to the delight of longtime fans everywhere, the Australian sudser is already set to return to our screens. In Jul. 2022, viewers bid farewell to the long-running soap after 37 years on the air with a double-episode special. The finale welcomed back a string of former Neighbours stars to the fictional Ramsay Street, with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia, Holly Valance, and Guy Pearce all making cameos in what was believed to be the show’s last-ever episode.
Bustle Newsletter: November 16, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. It’s hard for Americans to understand just how famous Brooklyn Beckham’s parents are back in England, but they are Brad-and-Angelina famous, their every move breathlessly chronicled by the press. Brooklyn’s father is, of course, a champion footballer, his mother a onetime Spice Girl turned fashion designer. And Brooklyn? “I’ve only been doing cooking for not even three years,” the amateur chef tells Bustle. “It’s OK to be 25, 26, or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet.” Over a pint of Guinness, he opens up about finding his path and being a certified wife guy. Read more.
