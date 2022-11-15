Read full article on original website
MATFORCE Teaches How to Create Life-Saving Connections
Learn how to create a life-saving connection to keep someone safe this holiday season with MATFORCE. Sadly, suicide rates go up around the holiday season. Suicide is preventable and anyone can make a difference. MATFORCE has partnered with Yavapai College to bring safeTALK to the community. Studies show that participants...
Hometown Healthcare Brings Quality Care
Located in the Prescott Valley Town Center, Hometown Healthcare is dedicated to serving your family’s primary medical needs. Joseph and Cassie Gingo along with the staff of Hometown Healthcare are working hard to provide a unique care experience where patients feel more like they are visiting a friend with a medical background rather than the typical experience an individual might have when visiting their regular healthcare provider.
October Prescott Valley Community Development Report
The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the October 2022 monthly staff report featuring 374 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. TypeValuationAmount (Permits) Commercial Addition (6)$205,400$2,702.57. Commercial Electrical (1)$1,180$88.54. Commercial Plumbing (3)$2,073$206.24. Commercial Re-Roof (2)$53,000$552.45. Commercial Sign (4)$48,872$1,549.18. Commercial Zoning (1)$16,200$37.45. Commercial New...
theprescotttimes.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION. A candid Interview with Boot Drop Co-Founder, Donna Werking of Northern AZ Social, LLC. In late 2009, Donna Werking was aiding the City of Prescott’s Tourism team partnered with a local advertising agency as an independent marketer. “A desired goal was to increase bed tax dollars for the city. At the time, there was a lack of events held in Prescott after Acker Night. The tourism gap ran from mid-December through March.” After many conversations over the course of the year between Werking and a local Prescott Ad Agency, two more partners were brought on to expedite this new venture: Great Circle Radio and the Prescott Chamber. “Together, we launched this signature New Year’s Eve Event for Prescott, Arizona” stated Donna Werking, owner of Northern AZ Social, LLC and Boot Drop Co-Founder.
Prescott Veterans Day Parade Winners
“Honoring Vietnam Veterans: To Those Who Served…And The 58,479 That never Returned. Remember and Respect”, was this year’s theme for the Prescott Veterans Day Parade, which took place in downtown Prescott on November 11, 2022. With 99 entries, awards were given to the best entry in seven...
| Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Arizona vineyard creates unique pasta with a very local ingredient
Merkin Vineyards, located in Cottonwood, is becoming just as recognizable for their food, as they are their wine. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman shows us how they create a signature dish with a uniquely Arizona ingredient - prickly pear pasta.
This Day in History, November 17th, 2022 – “National Rifle Association”
It was just 151 years ago today, November 17, 1871, when the United States recognized the National Rifle Association, NRA. Being inspired by a similar English group, many Union officers, who witnessed modern firearm tactics first hand, wanted to create an organization that would train Americans in the proper use of firearms. Original ideas had started even before the Civil War, however, many supporters, such as President Lincoln, had other more pressing issues to deal with.
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022. City Offices, Library and Solid Waste Collection Schedule. The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The...
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
Consideration of an application to change the General Plan Land Use Designation from GC (General Commercial) to PLD (Planned Development) for approximately 11.6 acres located on the west side of Silverado Drive, south of Rodeo Drive, at 1432 S. Silverado Drive. Consideration of an application for a Zone Change from...
Findlay Toyota Center Hosts Tracy and Clay – One Night with Two Icons
Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
Planting Pine Trees: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about planting pine trees. Learn how to plant a pine tree and get bonus info on when to prune lilacs and other spring bloomers and how to winterize a patch of wildflowers. Check out more of The...
Goat People Magazine Features Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch
Known as the “GOAT of Rescues” in Arizona, Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch was recently featured in “Goat People Magazine” by Marc Warnke, publisher. Warnke is well known for his pioneering work with pack goats (packgoats.com) and owner of Top End Adventures. Thunder Mountain...
Ice Angel Camelia: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Ice Angel Camelia! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Vivid rose-colored blossoms reach 2-3 inches wide with petals radiating out...
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Earns First Home Win
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team defeated the Navajo Technical University Skyhawks 92-75 on Tuesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium, earning the program’s first home victory in over a decade to move to 2-2 on the young season. Freshman forward Evan Joyner picked up where he left off...
Arizona Snowbowl Opens November 17
Arizona Snowbowl is set to open on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 am and they couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to kick off another great ski season in Arizona! The snowmakers and groomers have been working around the clock to create high-quality snow all over the mountain and thanks to all their hard work, and a little help from Mother Nature, they are opening early!
Bears, Badgers Football Win Recaps, Interviews with Coaches Bob Young, Cody Collett
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps wins for the Bradshaw Mountain Bears and Prescott High School Badgers football teams and previews next week’s playoff games with Bradshaw Mountain head coach Bob Young and Prescott High School head coach Cody Collett.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Haunted Hamburger
JEROME, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The Haunted Hamburger opened 28 years ago in Verde Valley, and it has quite the history. Owners Eric & Michelle Jurisin were on a road trip up from the Valley to Jerome when they fell in love with the beautiful vast views. They drove by the building that now holds the Haunted Hamburger and knew right then that it would be theirs. They moved into the building while creating the restaurant and even raised their children there.
prescottenews.com
A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide
Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
