Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Related
WBTV
Rowan Co. fugitive, two others arrested weeks after alleged probation violation
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After almost an almost month-long search, fugitive David Lee Winecoff was arrested Nov. 6 by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety tried to arrest him Oct. 21 for a parole violation, but officers say he refused to get out of the truck they found him in.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged And Jailed
Ginger Carol Hamby, age 58 of Taylorsville was arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police and charged with larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespass. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $3,600. Hamby is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
Charlotte man charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
A Charlotte man was charged on Friday in connection to a fraud scheme that was worth millions.
860wacb.com
South Carolina Woman Nabbed By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a woman Tuesday on felony drug charges. 40-year old Jessica Marie Kelsey of Sumpter, South Carolina was taken into custody for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods or property. Kelsey was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
wutv29.com
Marshals: NC murder suspect may be in NY
A man wanted for his wife's murder in North Carolina may be in New York state, according to the U.S. Marshals. Donald Hodges, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Tinikia Hodges, 48, May 5 in Conover, N.C. Investigators said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New...
WBTV
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family continues to mourn and search for answers weeks following the discovery of their daughter’s death while on a trip with a group of her friends in Mexico. It’s a story that WBTV first reported on Friday, Nov. 11. The parents of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership
A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes from south Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said the incident happened at the Sam’s Mart on Providence Rd. at Strawberry Hill in south Charlotte. Surveillance video showed the suspect casually walk behind the counter and threaten the employee with a weapon. Detectives said […]
WBTV
‘Turn yourself in:’ U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Marshals are offering an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a Conover murder in May. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted for the death of Tinikia Hodges. She was found dead in her home on May 5.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
‘Becoming a problem’: 4 teens charged with murder in South Carolina
Four juveniles, three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old woke up in the Rock Hill Law Center after police say they shot and killed a 38-year-old man.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD SWAT Team Responds After a Shooting in West Mecklenburg County
WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
WBTV
Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
‘What do I do?’: Man scams woman’s family out of home in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man scammed a woman and her family out of a home to live in, police said. Tammy Patterson now has 10 days to move out of her dream home in the Autumn Ridge community in Gastonia. Patterson lived in a shed in Lincolnton and spent...
qcnews.com
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into …. The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the...
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
9 Investigates: Hundreds of cases take years to get to court
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of local cases are taking several years to go to court. “Older cases become weaker cases,” said Spencer Merriweather, the Mecklenburg County district attorney. “I cannot let that happen.”. At 5 p.m. on Monday, 9 Investigates what the backlog means for victims desperate for...
Comments / 0