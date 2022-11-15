ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia fires over 100 missiles at Ukraine after Kherson retreat, officials say

By Kelsey Nield
 3 days ago
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the scene of a Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Strikes hit residential buildings in the heart of Ukraine’s capital Tuesday, authorities said. Further south, officials announced probes of alleged Russian abuses in the newly retaken city of Kherson, including torture sites and enforced disappearances and detentions. Andrew Kravchenko, Associated Press

Ukraine suffered several Russian missile strikes on Tuesday, after Russia retreated from the critical region of Kherson last week, according to media accounts. A Ukrainian air force spokesperson said that Russia has fired about 100 missiles across Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported that the missiles hit at least three residential buildings in the capital and forces were able to shoot down some of the missiles, according to Axios. So far, Ukraine has reported that one person has died from the missile strikes.

CNN reports that the attacks have been the largest since Russia’s Oct. 10 campaign.

Ukrainian officials have reported power outages from the missile attacks. Most of the fired missiles targeted energy infrastructure, and the state power supplier is working to get power back on, but the attack is still going.

According to The New York Times, Russia has been stockpiling missiles to renew attacks against Ukraine’s damaged energy infrastructure.

The strikes come after Russian forces faced a humiliating setback after issuing a retreat from Kherson last week, per the Deseret News. Officials from Ukraine and the West have warned that Russia’s recent loss in Kherson could cause Moscow to increase its efforts to attempt to break Ukraine’s resolve.

It appears that Russia is retaliating after its setback in Kherson, per the BBC. The retreat is the most significant setback since the invasion in February. Russia claimed have annexed Kherson earlier this year, but several countries have refused to acknowledge the annexation.

Kherson was the only Ukrainian regional capital to fall to Russia and is a gateway to Crimea. Ukraine is continuing to brace for more attacks from a sore Russia, according to CNN.

People charge their phones, try to connect to the internet and make phone calls, in central square in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings. Efrem Lukatsky, Associated Press

