9 Places in the U.S. With Small Town Charm and Affordable Home Prices

It's still a ruthless market for homebuyers — especially first-timers. But if you're looking for small-town charm, there still might be some affordable options.

BestLife spoke to real estate professionals to find the top nine places in the U.S. with small-town charm and affordable housing.

Coming in at number one is Greenville, Maine — whose name barely gives its lush foliage and natural beauty justice. Centered in the state's wilderness, Greenville is surrounded by outdoor exploring opportunities such as hiking, fishing, golfing, and more. It's also located on the lower end of Moosehead Lake, which happens to be the largest body of water in the state.

The median home price in Greenville is $128,400, with "plenty of homes available for under $100,000," founder and CEO of Watson Buys Jennifer Spinelli told BestLife.

Second on the list is Albert Lea, Minnesota, nicknamed the "land between the lakes" because of the three stunning lakes that surround it. The snowy small town also has 43 parks — including the lush Myre Big Island State Park. Rather than dreading the winter, the town embraces it with excitement and gratitude, offering dozens of activities like a blue ice plunge and other ice and snow activities.

The average home price in Albert Lea is about $145,000, according to Carter Crowley, co-owner and licensed Realtor at CB Home Solutions , per BestLife. "You can get a three-bedroom house on a lake for just $200,000. Or a four-bedroom duplex with a huge backyard for just $159,000," she told the outlet.

Read on for more and see the full list, here .

Jacob Boomsma | Getty Images

Albert Lea embraces its snowy winters with the "Big Freeze," an annual event of festivities to enjoy the winter and come together as a community. It was also the first place in the U.S. to participate in the Blue Zone project, an initiative to research and improve well-being and life expectancy.

3. Potsdam, New York

Average home price: $131,700

Home to Clarkson University and the State University College at Potsdam, the town is rich in cultural and educational facilities — all set to the backdrop of its Victorian and sandstone architecture.

4. Davenport, Iowa

Average home price: $172,000

DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images

Davenport skyline along the Mississippi River

Davenport was named the best Midwestern city for millennial homebuyers "based on cost of living, home prices, homeowners insurance premiums, car insurance premiums, and social equity," according to personal finance site The Ascent .

5. Elk City, Oklahoma

Average home price: $144,000

Walter Bibikow | Getty Images

Located between Oklahoma City and Amarillo, Texas, Elk City is known for its western roots and history, home to the National Route 66 Museum. Not only is the town affordable, but it also offers large acres of land. "An example is a three-bedroom home with a separate 2-car garage on 5.5 acres for only $110,000," Kevin Huang, founder and CEO of Ambient Home told BestLife.

6. Sheridan, Wyoming

Average home price: $142,900

Centered in Wyoming's Big Horn Mountains, Sheridan offers dozens of outdoor activities — as well as three championship golf courses and four venues for live performances.

7. Statesboro, Georgia

Average home price: $115,100

Jacob Boomsma | Getty Images

Statesboro is home to three universities, 15 public schools, and one charter school — which makes the town ideal for raising a family as well as having a bounty of employment opportunities.

8. Macomb, Illinois

Average home price: $56,750

Macomb has several state parks to enjoy the wilderness, as well as a charming town square with unique shops and restaurants. It's also home to Spoon River College and the McDonough District Hospital.

9. Sweetwater, Texas

Average home price: $119,450

Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson | Getty Images

Sweetwater is known for its massive wind turbine farm, which adds an economic draw. It's also home to the Nolan County Coliseum, which regularly holds rodeos and horse shows.