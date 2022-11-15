ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy of not happening in 2023, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO - It was always the unofficial way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but next year's Cowboy Breakfast may be in jeopardy. Organizers of the Cowboy Breakfast said they just have not been able to meet their fundraising goal with higher costs, so this tradition of free breakfast may not be happening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music

The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Get your tickets now for the Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time for the 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade! Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The parade begins Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman charged with six counts of human trafficking, forced migrants into manual labor

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is under arrest, facing charges of human trafficking. Bexar County Sheriff Salazar says everything came to light after an undercover investigation. The woman at the center of the investigation has been identified as 52-year-old Rosita Lira. During an undercover investigation, deputies found Lira traveling around with undocumented migrants from Venezuela and had them doing work from sunup to sundown.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy