foxsanantonio.com
PHONE BANK: Healing Hearts Telethon in honor of former Fox San Antonio anchor
SAN ANTONIO - It’s a big day for us. Our phone bank for the Healing Hearts Gala is underway. The phone lines are open, and we have people standing by ready to take your call. We are raising money for cancer patients in honor of our friend, former Fox...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
foxsanantonio.com
Eastside students getting real film experience through content creator program
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Lights, camera, action has taken on a new meaning for 21 high schoolers from the eastside. They can now call themselves filmmakers thanks to Alamo City Studios who introduced them to the motion picture industry. Ask 15-year-old sophomore Todjai Dotson who was skeptical at first. "Everybody...
foxsanantonio.com
Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy of not happening in 2023, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO - It was always the unofficial way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but next year's Cowboy Breakfast may be in jeopardy. Organizers of the Cowboy Breakfast said they just have not been able to meet their fundraising goal with higher costs, so this tradition of free breakfast may not be happening.
foxsanantonio.com
City council gave out over 200 turkeys to the community ahead of Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO - The spirit of Thanksgiving was in full force Wednesday as City Council District 2 hosted a turkey giveaway. This afternoon, over at the Claude Black Community Center, the Spurs Coyote was on hand. Volunteers handed out more than 200 turkeys to local families. The giveaway was put...
foxsanantonio.com
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in west Texas, including El Paso
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People in San Antonio...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 300 dogs and cats at the Animal Defense League receive special Thanksgiving meal
SAN ANTONIO - It's not just humans who enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast. In San Antonio, more than 300 shelter dogs and cats gave thanks, as they "dined like kings". The Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches Road., is celebrating the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Meal, provided by the fine folks at Pawderosa Ranch.
foxsanantonio.com
Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
foxsanantonio.com
Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music
The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
foxsanantonio.com
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
foxsanantonio.com
Get your tickets now for the Holiday River Parade
SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time for the 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade! Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The parade begins Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m....
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman charged with six counts of human trafficking, forced migrants into manual labor
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is under arrest, facing charges of human trafficking. Bexar County Sheriff Salazar says everything came to light after an undercover investigation. The woman at the center of the investigation has been identified as 52-year-old Rosita Lira. During an undercover investigation, deputies found Lira traveling around with undocumented migrants from Venezuela and had them doing work from sunup to sundown.
foxsanantonio.com
City of San Antonio releases list of what will be open for Thanksgiving weekend
The City of San Antonio has released a list of what's open and what's closed, during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. All city parks and trails. The city also announced free parking in city-owned lots, garages, and meters on Thanksgiving Day, and free downtown street parking on Friday.
foxsanantonio.com
Northwest Side apartment building heavily damaged by massive 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment building was heavily damaged after a massive 2-alarm fire late Thursday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Bandera Road and Evers Road. Close to 100 firefighters were called out to get this...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
foxsanantonio.com
2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo organizers release final list of entertainers
SAN ANTONIO - Organizers have released the final group of entertainers for next year's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, William Beckmann, Flatland Cavalry and the Turnpike Troubadours have been added to the lineup that already includes the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Alabama and Nelly.
foxsanantonio.com
1 person critically injured after being shot during a fight at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a Southwest Side mall. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the South Park Mall off Southwest Military Drive near South Zarzamora Street. Police say that they arrived about a minute after they...
foxsanantonio.com
'Josh wants to be here': UCISD has new Interim Police Chief a month after suspending force
UVALDE, TEXAS — Uvalde CISD has a new Interim Police Chief, and he has San Antonio ties. Josh Gutierrez came recommended by the new Uvalde CISD Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson. The two men have worked together in the past at two of the same school districts, which includes East Central ISD.
