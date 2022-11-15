ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Take Advantage of This Limited-Time Price Drop on a Top Language-Learning Software

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUzv8_0jBfDQGd00

The business world is flat. Your customers could be located all over the world, which is just one of the reasons why it's valuable to learn a new language . (It's also just good for your brain.)

One of the most versatile and accessible ways to learn a language today is with Babbel Language Learning, a top-rated app with more than 10 million users worldwide. And now through November 30, you can sign up for a lifetime subscription for $300 off at just $199.

Babbel has earned 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store. The Next Web writes, "Babbel is one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere," and Fast Company has called it the "most innovative company in education."

The intuitive app was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and uses a conversation-focused curriculum to help you speak confidently about practical topics like transportation, dining, and shopping in as little as one month. Bite-size lessons fit into 10- to 15-minute chunks of your day so you can always find time to practice, while speech-recognition technology helps you with your pronunciation. You can learn at any skill level and get personalized review sessions to review your learning so it really sticks as you improve your speaking skills over time.

With this lifetime offer, you'll get access to learning materials for all 14 languages in Babbel's library: Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English.

Learn a new language with the world's top-grossing language software while it's on sale for a limited time. From now until November 30, you can get a lifetime subscription Babbel Language Learning for $300 off $499 at just $199. Grab it now before the price goes back up.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy