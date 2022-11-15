2023 GRAMMY Awards: The complete list of nominees
The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards playing field is stacked once again and we can’t wait to celebrate Music’s Biggest Night with all of this year's incredible artists -- including leading nominees Adele , Kendrick Lamar , Beyoncé , Megan Thee Stallion , Harry Styles , and many more.
The nominees across 91 categories for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards were officially revealed during the Recording Academy's livestream event on November 15, presented by some of this year's biggest stars -- Olivia Rodrigo , Machine Gun Kelly , John Legend , Cyndi Lauper , and more. Final-Round voting will take place from December 14, 2022 to January 4, 2023.
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30PM ET / 5-8:30PM PT.
2023 GRAMMY Awards nominees: See the full list at GRAMMY.com
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
