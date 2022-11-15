2023 GRAMMY Awards: The complete list of nominees

The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards playing field is stacked once again and we can’t wait to celebrate Music’s Biggest Night with all of this year's incredible artists -- including leading nominees Adele , Kendrick Lamar , Beyoncé , Megan Thee Stallion , Harry Styles , and many more.

The nominees across 91 categories for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards were officially revealed during the Recording Academy's livestream event on November 15, presented by some of this year's biggest stars -- Olivia Rodrigo , Machine Gun Kelly , John Legend , Cyndi Lauper , and more. Final-Round voting will take place from December 14, 2022 to January 4, 2023.

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30PM ET / 5-8:30PM PT.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

