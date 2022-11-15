The Smashing Pumpkins unveil act one of 'AUTM': Listen to the new album now
Chicago Rockers The Smashing Pumpkins have officially revealed Act One of their Mellon Collie and Machina sequel AUTM .
The Smashing Pumpkins announced details of their official sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina -- titled ATUM -- a Rock opera spanning across three acts, after offering up the first single, "Beguiled," in mid-September. Today, Act One has officially arrived featuring 11 all-new tracks.
ATUM: Act 1
01 Atum
02 Butterfly Suite
03 The Good in Goodbye
04 Embracer
05 With Ado I Do
06 Hooligan
07 Steps in Time
08 Where Rain Must Fall
09 Beyond the Vale
10 Hooray!
11 The Gold Mask
The subsequent acts will drop eleven weeks apart, with Act 2 arriving on January 31, and Act 3 following on April 21 -- along with a box set with all three acts and an additional ten bonus tracks.
The Smashing Pumpkins are currently winding down a road trip with Jane's Addiction on their joint Spirits on Fire Tour . Grab your tickets now via Live Nation .
