The Smashing Pumpkins unveil act one of 'AUTM': Listen to the new album now

Chicago Rockers The Smashing Pumpkins have officially revealed Act One of their Mellon Collie and Machina sequel AUTM .

The Smashing Pumpkins announced details of their official sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina -- titled ATUM -- a Rock opera spanning across three acts, after offering up the first single, "Beguiled," in mid-September. Today, Act One has officially arrived featuring 11 all-new tracks.

ATUM: Act 1

01 Atum

02 Butterfly Suite

03 The Good in Goodbye

04 Embracer

05 With Ado I Do

06 Hooligan

07 Steps in Time

08 Where Rain Must Fall

09 Beyond the Vale

10 Hooray!

11 The Gold Mask

The subsequent acts will drop eleven weeks apart, with Act 2 arriving on January 31, and Act 3 following on April 21 -- along with a box set with all three acts and an additional ten bonus tracks.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently winding down a road trip with Jane's Addiction on their joint Spirits on Fire Tour . Grab your tickets now via Live Nation .

