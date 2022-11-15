ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Snow transitions into rain after early Wednesday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered rain showers continue into Wednesday morning. Still watch out for some slippery spots. Lows around 38, colder toward I-84.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.

FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Drier into the afternoon with a few late breaks in the clouds. Highs around 48 degrees. Lows around 34.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy. A stray flurry/sprinkle can't be ruled out. Highs around 45. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 44. Lows near 29.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. Highs around 40. Lows around 26.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs around 40. Lows near 28.

NEXT WEEK -- Looking mainly dry toward the Thanksgiving holiday with highs still in the 40s.

