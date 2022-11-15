CT Foodshare holds turkey drive at Fairfield County Stop & Shops to help 50,000 food insecure

The Connecticut Foodshare is holding a “Turkey and Forty” Food Drive at four Fairfield County Stop & Shop locations today.

The Turkey and Forty campaign will assist Connecticut Foodshare in helping over 50,000 residents statewide in need this Thanksgiving holiday season.

According to Connecticut Foodshare, nearly 400,000 people in Connecticut are food insecure and that includes one in eight children.

In Fairfield County, 12.4% of children are food insecure and one in 11 people live in poverty.

The Stop & Shop in Norwalk at 380 Main Ave., Stamford Stop & Shop at 2200 Bedford St., Westport Stop & Shop at 1790 Post Road East, and Ridgefield Stop & Shop at 125 Danbury Road, are all participating.

Food or a monetary contribution can be made at the locations today from 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

For more information on how to donate, click here to support Connecticut Foodshare.