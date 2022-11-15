WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain continues into early Wednesday, cold temps to continue through the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Rain & breezy winds is in store for all Long Islanders tonight and into tomorrow morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: After the rain, comes a deep chill. Temperatures will trend, on average, about 10 degrees cooler for both highs and lows heading into and through the weekend ahead.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says rain and wind will make for a messy commute.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Steady rains are expected with batches of moderate to heavy rain from time to time. Expect breezy, northeast winds of 10-25 mph coming around. Lows: low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER 2 WATCH Steady showers fade away in the early morning hours then scattered showers tapering off by midday. Expect breezy conditions from time to time, first from the east then northwest direction Highs: low 50s. (early on in the day with temperatures cooling through the afternoon) Lows: mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and with breezy winds from time to time. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling chilly, especially in the morning hours. Highs: mid to upper 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Another cold day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with some breezy winds. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Cold for Monday, then bouncing back to seasonal levels Tuesday & Wednesday with mostly fair skies including the all important busiest day to travel for the year, Thanksgiving Eve. Thanksgiving and Black Friday could be seeing some scattered showers.