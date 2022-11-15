ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain continues into early Wednesday, cold temps to continue through the weekend

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

WHAT'S NEW: Rain & breezy winds is in store for all Long Islanders tonight and into tomorrow morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: After the rain, comes a deep chill. Temperatures will trend, on average, about 10 degrees cooler for both highs and lows heading into and through the weekend ahead.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says rain and wind will make for a messy commute.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Steady rains are expected with batches of moderate to heavy rain from time to time. Expect breezy, northeast winds of 10-25 mph coming around. Lows: low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER 2 WATCH Steady showers fade away in the early morning hours then scattered showers tapering off by midday. Expect breezy conditions from time to time, first from the east then northwest direction Highs: low 50s. (early on in the day with temperatures cooling through the afternoon) Lows: mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and with breezy winds from time to time. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling chilly, especially in the morning hours. Highs: mid to upper 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Another cold day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with some breezy winds. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Cold for Monday, then bouncing back to seasonal levels Tuesday & Wednesday with mostly fair skies including the all important busiest day to travel for the year, Thanksgiving Eve. Thanksgiving and Black Friday could be seeing some scattered showers.

Related
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain

Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Bright, chilly this afternoon

Say goodbye to the 60s and 70s ... even so long to the 50s after today! This morning's showers will move out by midday, and we'll see some brighter skies filter in.High temps were actually shortly after midnight and won't climb too much this afternoon, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a reality check after the past several days!There's a chance of some spotty drops or flakes in the mountains later today. Otherwise, it'll be drying out.Tonight will be one of the coldest yet as temps fall into the mid 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Monday morning, wind chills for many will be in the 20s... and even some teens N&W!Monday itself will be filled with sunshine, but chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s. In fact, that'll be the case through this week as it remains 5-10 degrees below normal. Our next chance at rain after today is Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps even starting off as a mix in the higher elevations north and west. Stay tuned!
