Thunderbolt 12: New York City braces for cold weather impact, rain later today
News 12's Jericho Tran is outside with Thunderbolt 12 checking in on the dropping temperatures sweeping the boroughs.
News 12's Jericho Tran is outside with Thunderbolt 12 checking in on the dropping temperatures sweeping the boroughs.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0