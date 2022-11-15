Salvation Army, community leaders give away free turkeys

In an effort to help families that may not be able to afford a meal, the Salvation Army gave away 1,000 free turkeys.

Families lined up to pick up their free turkeys at Salvation Army's Bushwick Corps Community Center on Bushwick Avenue.

The organization tells News 12 that Thanksgiving dinner is a lot more expensive this year with the price of turkey raising by 73%.

Community leaders and local businesses are also making sure none of their neighbors in need go without Thanksgiving dinner. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, you can pick up a free turkey and free frozen plates at Flatbush Gardens Community Center.