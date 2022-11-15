‘Astro Boy’ Inspires This Bait x Reebok Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime collaborators Bait and Reebok are back with a new sneaker project. This time, the West Coast boutique and the sportswear company are dropping a set new of sneakers that are inspired by the beloved manga series “Astro Boy.”

Bait has given the Reebok Instapump Fury Zone and Hurrikaze II sneakers a new look and will hit retail before week’s end. In the manga series, a scientist named Tenma builds Astro Boy, a robotic child that has the abilities of super strength, X-ray vision and flight, which is inspiration behind the collaborative sneakers.

The Bait x Reebok Hurrikaze II ($180) collab features a brown-based leather upper and is paired with graphics that resemble the original blueprint of Astro Boy on the leather overlay panels. The Bait x Reebok Instapump Fury Zone ($200) sneaker is equipped with patent leather details on the upper and co-branding on the tongue and heel. The latter shoe comes with a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

“Pump up awesome. Reebok collaborated with Astro Boy and Bait to create these men’s signature shoes. The design starts from retro B-ball style and then layers on a blueprint graphic on the bladder and colors inspired by the manga series Astro Boy. Glow-in-the-dark details make sure you stand out day and night,” Reebok wrote for the product description of the Instapump Fury Zone collab.

The Bait x Reebok “Astro Boy” collection will be released on Saturday at Reebok.com, Baitme.com and at select Reebok retailers.