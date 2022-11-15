Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
Medical News Today
What is bone-on-bone arthritis?
Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Medical News Today
What to know about Dercum's disease
Dercum’s disease is a rare connective tissue disorder. A person with the condition develops growths of fatty tissue, or lipomas, that can cause pain when they press on nerve cells or other organs in the body. Doctors do not know what causes the condition, but genetics may play a...
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases
Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine alternatives: What can I take instead of levothyroxine?
Top levothyroxine alternatives | Comparison | Armour Thyroid | Cytomel | Thyrolar | Synthroid | Levoxyl | Natural alternatives | How to switch meds. Levothyroxine is a generic thyroid hormone medication used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It is also approved for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression, which aids in treating certain types of goiters and thyroid cancer. Levothyroxine can be used along with surgery and radioiodine therapy to manage thyrotropin-dependent thyroid cancer. While levothyroxine is a commonly prescribed thyroid hormone medication, some people prefer to use an alternative thyroid medication.
Healthline
Dialysis May Not Be Best Treatment for Some with Advanced Kidney Disease: Here's Why
Researchers say people who receive dialysis for advanced kidney disease are more likely to be hospitalized than people who receive more palliative-type of care. Experts say dialysis can be helpful for some people with kidney disease, but the treatment can be difficult for some with the condition. They recommend those...
EatingWell
Can Magnesium Help You Poop?
Magnesium is essential for your heartbeat regulation, blood pressure, nerve transmission and muscle contraction. Yet, dietitians rarely get questions about these important roles. Instead, they most frequently get questions about magnesium's poop-inducing potential. So, we're jumping right into this popular topic. Here's what you need to know if you are...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Medical News Today
What to know about endometriosis and diarrhea
Endometriosis can cause various gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, such as diarrhea and bloating. Sometimes, doctors can mistake endometriosis for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to the similarities. Digestive issues are one of the main symptoms associated with the condition, which means managing the effects is an important part of treatment. This...
psychologytoday.com
The Cure for Parkinson’s May Be Hiding in the Gut
Neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, are some of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly. Recent research suggests that the gut may be involved with these diseases. Some may even initiate in the gut before the brain. Alterations in the gut microbiome may offer new...
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
technologynetworks.com
Popular Dietary Supplement May Increase Cancer Risk, According to Study
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
Chemical Hair Straighteners May Increase Risk of Uterine Cancer, Study Shows
Frequent use of chemical hair straighteners have been associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer. Black women, who reportedly use chemical hair straighteners more often, may be disproportionately affected. While experts aren't recommending against all use of chemical hair straighteners, they say they should be used with caution. Women...
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
Do Thyroid Disorders Cause Forgetfulness and Brain Fog?
Thyroid disorders can cause difficulty with energy, concentration, and memory—often described as “brain fog.”. This article explains the link between thyroid function and memory, as well as how hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid function) can mimic the symptoms of dementia. Thyroid and Memory. Your...
Recognizing the signs of heart attack symptom most people ignore
According to doctors, this is the number one heart attack symptom most people ignore: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths. And as reported by the World Health Organization, more than 80% of cardiovascular deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these occur early in patients under the age of 70. Therefore, knowing the signs of a heart attack, especially the more subtle ones, is one of the best ways to prevent a sudden heart attack.
brytfmonline.com
“Cancer Epidemic”: – Very worried
Europe is facing a cancer epidemic, experts warn in a new report published in the prestigious journal scalpel. They report that 1 million people may have been diagnosed under the radar as a result of covid-19. – A higher proportion of patients may have been diagnosed much later in the...
Health
