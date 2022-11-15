ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Police: Monroe man charged for large stash of child porn on offshore cloud platform

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Monroe man was arrested after police say they discovered a large amount of child porn stashed in an offshore cloud platform.

Sebastian Victoria, 21, of 51 Wells Road, turned himself in to the police on Nov. 14 and was charged with possession of child pornography.

The State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit says it contacted the Monroe Police Department after an IP address was flagged for uploading pornographic material in Monroe.

Monroe police established a subpoena through Homeland Security and verified the IP address in town was coming from a residence on Wells Road.

Shortly after, Monroe police say they secured a search warrant for Victoria's home on Oct. 27 and uncovered a "large amount of child pornography" stored in an offshore cloud storage platform and seized a computer, a cellphone and a hard drive.

Detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Victoria, which was signed by a judge.

Victoria was released after posting a $250,000 bond and was given a court date of Dec. 13 in Bridgeport.

