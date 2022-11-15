ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Trublue
3d ago

This is just tragic. Not living far from Moscow, it hits home. RIP to these victims and prayers to their families and loved ones. 🙏😥❤️🙏

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
californiaexaminer.net

University Of Idaho Students Flee After Stabbing Deaths

With no suspects in custody for the murders of four University of Idaho students in the Moscow area, students have begun fleeing the city. Those who have stayed behind have expressed concern and anxiety at the lack of information surrounding the murders. Days after police arrived at the area on...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Boston 25 News WFXT

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Fox News

Fox News

