Police: Woman seriously injured following crash in Huntington Station

Police say a crash left a woman seriously injured in Huntington Station.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say 22-year-old Rebecca DeWitt, of Melville, was attempting to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike from southbound Schiller Avenue.

That is when police say she was hit by another car heading west on Jericho Turnpike.

DeWitt was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, but she's expected to be OK.

The driver of the other car was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.