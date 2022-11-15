ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
