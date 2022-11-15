Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Todd, Julie Chrisley should face between 10 to 22 years in prison for financial crimes conviction: prosecutors
Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years behind bars after being convicted of federal financial crimes, according to sentencing guidelines. The couple has a hearing Monday.
Texas parents charged for killing adopted 7-year-old son, stuffing body in washing machine: 'Sick of this boy'
Two Texas parents allegedly killed their 7-year-old adopted son after sending text messages to each other threatening to kill him and saying they were 'sick' of him.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
Two University of Idaho murder victims seen in video footage hours before attack
Two victims of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, appear in a video from a food truck hours before their deaths.
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to false reports Russian missiles hit Poland and gives his take on the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
University of Idaho murders could have been committed by more than one perpetrator: Dr. Michael Baden
Forensic pathologist and Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden breaks down police protocol for investigations in cases like the Idaho student murders.
University of Idaho victim's father says Xana Kernodle had 'bruises,' put up a fight against killer
University of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle's father said the 20-year-old had 'bruises' and was 'torn by the knife' while putting up an apparent fight with her attacker.
Ohio woman allegedly drowns 93-year-old grandmother in kitchen sink, bathtub to dodge nursing home bills
An Ohio woman allegedly told police she snuck up behind her 93-year-old grandmother while she was washing dishes and drowned her in the sink and bathtub to dodge nursing home bills.
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has no doubt Kevin McCarthy will clinch the speakership role in January, blames former President Donald Trump for the GOP's underwhelming midterm results and says Trump could lose to President Biden in a 2024 matchup. McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing a challenge to become speaker...
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Pence sharing Christian faith, imagines Jesus saying ‘I want no part of this!’
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel derided as absurd Tuesday the idea that Mike Pence, a devout Christian, would try to share his faith with Donald Trump, imagining Jesus Christ as saying, "Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the...
Idaho student killings: Coroner releases autopsy findings
The manner of deaths of four Idaho college students killed Sunday were officially ruled homicides — nearly five days after they were found slaughtered near campus, the coroner said.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stealing plane, threat to crash into Walmart dies in federal custody
A Mississippi man who allegedly stole a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart died in federal custody on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted has $100K bond posted by convicted drug dealer
Kenneth Twyman is Wisconsin's Most Wanted and could be released from jail after a convicted drug dealer posted his bail of more than $100,000.
Fox News
865K+
Followers
5K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0