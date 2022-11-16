ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

STORM WATCH: Wintry weather overnight for parts of CT; cold rain for rest of state

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Winter weather advisory for Litchfield County from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Low pressure from the south will bring a mix of cold rain, wet snow and even some sleet to our area. Wintry weather will be confined to interior sections of western Connecticut. Anywhere along and south of the Merritt will see rain. Up north is where the wet snow and mixing will occur for a few hours overnight. This will change to rain overnight. Any accumulations will be confined to colder surfaces and elevations (areas north of I-84).

WHAT'S NEXT: The winter-like chill continues. Dry conditions into the weekend but cold straight through Thanksgiving.

Related
trumbulltimes.com

Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
