Eastchester parents cheer decision to tentatively reinstate dismissed coach

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A beloved Eastchester High School coach has been tentatively reinstated just one week after he was fired from his job.

About 4,000 people signed a petition to keep Coach Fed DiCarlo and that seemed to send a strong enough message for Eastchester school officials to reconsider their decision.

DiCarlo is a graduate of Eastchester himself and has served as varsity football and boys basketball coach since the 90s.

But last week he was suddenly fired. The move stemmed from incidents that allegedly occurred during last year's basketball season.

According to the investigation, Coach DiCarlo had been negative toward athletes and used profanity.

But DiCarlo's assistant coaches say school officials never even spoke with them during the investigation so they pushed for the petition.

Armed with thousands of signatures, Eastchester School Superintendent Dr. Ronald Valenti submitted a proposal to the school board recommending they reinstate Coach DiCarlo. Dr. Valenti says he met with Coach DiCarlo and was satisfied he was willing to meet certain conditions in order to return to his position.

Parents who spoke with News 12 applauded the move. "I'm thrilled. I'm thrilled the coach is back. My sons have had great experiences playing for Coach Fred. In my family, we hold Coach Fred in high regard," says Dan Schultz, Eastchester parent.

William Matthews is from Eastchester and coached in the neighboring Tuckahoe school district. He says today's educators are faced with a very different climate and attitudes as opposed to just five or 10 years ago. "It's about changing with the times. I get that, I understand that - but at the same time we can't throw away what was such a successful program and a great community leader."

The superintendent said in a letter he met with Coach DiCarlo and was satisfied he was willing to meet certain conditions in order to return to his position. The school board is set to meet tonight.

