ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

STORM WATCH: Cloudy and rainy for New York City; showers linger through Wednesday afternoon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJjBD_0jBfCLvB00

NOW: Showers turn lighter overnight and continue into Wednesday morning, becoming scattered through noon.

NEXT: Drying out and remaining breezy and cold through Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Yq6o_0jBfCLvB00

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says steady rain lasts overnight. The rain will linger into tomorrow afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJwpv_0jBfCLvB00

Tonight: Cold steady showers. Lows near 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXL4H_0jBfCLvB00

Wednesday: Morning scattered showers. Lingering showers through noon. Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs near 49. Lows near 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpmvk_0jBfCLvB00

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs near 46. Lows near 34.

Friday: Sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs near 44. Lows near 32.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs near 41. Lows near 31.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs near 43. Lows near 32.

Monday: Sunny and cold. Highs near 42. Lows near 30.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy