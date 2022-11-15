STORM WATCH: Cloudy and rainy for New York City; showers linger through Wednesday afternoon
NOW: Showers turn lighter overnight and continue into Wednesday morning, becoming scattered through noon.
NEXT: Drying out and remaining breezy and cold through Friday.
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says steady rain lasts overnight. The rain will linger into tomorrow afternoon.
Tonight: Cold steady showers. Lows near 41.
Wednesday: Morning scattered showers. Lingering showers through noon. Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs near 49. Lows near 37.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs near 46. Lows near 34.
Friday: Sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs near 44. Lows near 32.
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs near 41. Lows near 31.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs near 43. Lows near 32.
Monday: Sunny and cold. Highs near 42. Lows near 30.
