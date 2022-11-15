ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?

No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!. Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Is This An Eaton Rapids Kid Going Viral For Building Snowman At Central Michigan Game Vs. WMU?

UPDATE: The person wearing the varsity jacket, who's also the artist responsible for a stunningly anthropomorphic snowman, is indeed an Eaton Rapids High School student. Her name is Amanda Zeller, and she's a varsity track and soccer star for the Greyhounds. Her dad, Phil Zeller, confirmed his daughter as the subject of Wednesday's viral Twitter sensation from the CMU-WMU football game, writing the following on Facebook:
EATON RAPIDS, MI
The Kalamazoo Santa Is All of Us This Morning

We all knew the first big snowstorm of the season was headed our way, and at first on Thursday the 17th it seemed like it wasn't gonna be as bad as they were predicting. However, by 8 p.m. Thursday night it was clear the snow was gonna be piling up, so I did what any logical person who has to drive into work at 3:45 a.m. would do and that's go outside and brush my whole car off like it would make a difference.
KALAMAZOO, MI
These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo

As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend

The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
MICHIGAN STATE
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
