Mobile, AL — While much of the Gulf Coast continues to deal with drought conditions, it is not just confined to the Gulf Coast; nearly half the U.S. is in a drought, and over 68% of the country is abnormally dry. These conditions are having impacts across the country, including causing the Mississippi River to be near-record low levels the past few weeks. These river levels are far reaching as they are impacting the transportation of goods up and down the river.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO