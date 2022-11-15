Watch: 'Something From Tiffany's' trailer: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson star in holiday rom-com

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Something From Tiffany's .

Zoey Deutch stars in the holiday romantic comedy "Something From Tiffany's." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Prime Video shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson.

Something From Tiffany's follows two couples, Rachel (Deutch) and Gary (Ray Nicholson), and Ethan (Sampson) and Vanessa (Shay Mitchell). Ethan plans to propose to Vanessa but meets and starts to fall for Rachel after a mix-up of gifts.

"When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they're truly meant to be. Because love -- like life -- is full of surprises," an official description reads.

Something From Tiffany's is based on the Melissa Hill novel of the same name. The film is written by Tamara Chestna and directed by Daryl Wein. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter serve as producers.

The film premieres Dec. 9 on Netflix.

Deutch is known for playing Infinity Jackson on the Netflix series The Politician , while Sampson portrayed Nathan Campbell on the HBO series Insecure .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com