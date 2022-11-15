ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Museum of Broadway pulls back the curtain to New Yorkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpfA2_0jBfBzkg00

The highly anticipated Museum of Broadway has opened its doors to the public.

The center is the first permanent museum dedicated to the history of Broadway.

The interactive and experiential museum takes visitors through a visual timeline of Broadway showcasing costumes and props. Visitors can even go "behind the curtain" and see how a Broadway show is made.

Tickets are available now starting at $39. For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy