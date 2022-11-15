Museum of Broadway pulls back the curtain to New Yorkers
The highly anticipated Museum of Broadway has opened its doors to the public.
The center is the first permanent museum dedicated to the history of Broadway.
The interactive and experiential museum takes visitors through a visual timeline of Broadway showcasing costumes and props. Visitors can even go "behind the curtain" and see how a Broadway show is made.
Tickets are available now starting at $39. For more information, click here .
Comments / 0