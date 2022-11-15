ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign

By Matt Bernardini, Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHSs4_0jBfByrx00

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump announced his third presidential run on Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago residence, after hinting at it for months, saying he is officially a Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said to a crowd of supporters.

"This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign," Trump said. "This is a task for a great movement. This is not for any one individual. This is a job for tens of thousands of people working together."

Trump kicked off his early campaign Tuesday night, claiming his administration's strong economy, energy independence and global stability were handed to President Joe Biden, whom he blamed for current inflation, high energy prices, a southern border that has been "erased" and "disasters" overseas.

"I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle, believe it or not," Trump said.

"In fact, we can go very far. We're going to have to go far first. We have to get out of this ditch. And once we're out, you'll see things that nobody imagined for any country," he said. "It's called the United States of America. And it's an incredible place."

"But just as I promised in 2016, I am your voice. I am your voice," Trump continued. "The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that. What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history because it is not about politics. It's about our love for this great country, America, and we're not going to let it fail."

In a sign that the 2024 campaign wars have already begun, Biden tweeted during Trump's speech, "Donald Trump failed America."

As Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday, his daughter Ivanka Trump posted that she and her family will not be involved in his 2024 campaign.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," Ivanka Trump said on Instagram. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted a message on Truth Social, saying "Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!" He also told a rally in Ohio last week that he had a big announcement to make on Tuesday.

Trump's presidential announcement comes one week after the midterm elections where the anticipated Republican "red wave" failed to materialize. It also comes after many in the Republican Party urged the former president to postpone his campaign announcement until after next month's Georgia Senate runoff.

Trump announced his third White House run as he faces a host of criminal and civil investigations. The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.

He is also being probed by the Department of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors are also looking into classified documents that he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office.

On Oct. 21, he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Trump, 76, has also been sued by a former Elle columnist, E. Jean Carroll, who claimed he raped her in a department store in the 1990s, for defamation after he questioned the credibility of her claims.

Some aides have suggested the former president believes that declaring his candidacy would shield him from the probes, according to ABC News. Many legal experts, however, say a run would not result in any special protections for the former president.

Trump also may have to contend with the possibility of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenging him for the nomination. DeSantis, 44, easily won re-election last week, as the victory could well become a springboard to a 2024 White House bid for the Florida conservative.

DeSantis has already begun to gain support among some Republican politicians, who were disappointed with the poor showing of many Trump-endorsed candidates in the midterm elections.

Comments / 2994

guest
5d ago

The American people do not want a narcissist man with zero ethics or morals who doesn’t respect our laws or the American people for our president

Reply(380)
681
HouseParty
5d ago

when will this guy take the rest of the insurrectionists of January 6th who were sentenced to Guantanamo Bay with him ?

Reply(157)
331
MJ 710
4d ago

HE SHOULD BE DISQUALIFIED UNDER SECTION 3 OF THE 14th AMENDMENT BASED ON HIS ENGAGING IN THE INSURRECTION THAT CULMINATED ON JANUARY 6, 2021.

Reply(5)
57
Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Ivanka Trump Reveals She Will Not Be ‘Involved’ In Dad Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run

Ivanka Trump will not be a part of her father former President Donald Trump’s election campaign for president in 2024. The former senior advisor, 41, in her father’s administration released a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday, November 15. She explained that even though she still has “love and support” for her dad, 76, she doesn’t plan to take part in his campaign as she had during his 2016 and 2020 runs.
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says

Aides to former President Donald Trump persuaded him not to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, fearing it could upend the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported. According to three people who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity, Trump had touted the idea of formally announcing his...
OHIO STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy