New York Giants, Stop & Shop team up to hand out turkeys to families

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and inflation might make your thanksgiving dinners a little more expensive this year. To help, a Bronx Stop & Shop teamed up with the New York Giants to give free turkeys to families in need.

Residents lined up today ready to pick up their free turkey and produce in preparation for their Thanksgiving feasts.

This giveaway was organized by Stop & Shop, which teamed up with Food Bank of New York and the Bronx borough president's office along with a few players from the New York Giants. Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney, Dexter Lawrence, Adorée Jackson and Darnay Holmes helped give away 500 turkeys to families.

They also handed out carrots, potatoes, lettuce and other grocery items.

This is all a part of Stop & Shop's annual Turkey Express program, which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to food banks across the tri state.