Read full article on original website
Related
10 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In San Francisco
The holidays are here and San Francisco has come to life with countless light displays, glittering holiday trees, craft markets, and more. If you’re feeling stuck when it comes to gift shopping, consider giving an unforgettable experience to your friends and family. These immersive experiences, unique concerts, and food excursions are at the top of our wish list — read on to get inspired. The magical Candlelight concert series has delighted audiences around the world, from Barcelona to Paris to NYC. Here in the Bay Area we’re lucky to experience these stunning classical concerts in intimate venues such as SF’s St. Ignatius...
Bay Area's Atherton named most expensive ZIP code for 6th straight year
The town has a median home sale price of nearly $8 million.
Thrive City’s Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Next Week With 90-Foot Tree Lighting
Thrive City’s 2022 Winter Wonderland presented by Fanatics is almost here! It all begins November 30 with a lighting ceremony for the largest holiday tree in the Bay Area, clocking in at 90 feet tall. Other attractions include a North Pole mailbox to send letters to Santa, nightly “snowfall,” and a series of special events on select days in December. Read on for a summary of what to put on your calendar, and be sure to RSVP to claim your free spot ahead of time for each event. A two-hour showcase from 6-8pm with special performances, food, and festivities leading up to the highly-anticipated holiday tree lighting. Performers include Neal Schon (original member and founder of Journey) with special guest Teddy Sims; as well as the SF Philharmonic. Free with RSVP. Friday, December 16 (3-6pm): Enjoy festive arts and crafts, take pics with Santa, and eat seasonal treats. Free with RSVP.
Candlelight San Francisco Is Offering A Unique Black Friday Deal!
While the adrenaline rush of getting the best deals on Black Friday may seem like paradise for some, the reality is that for others, Black Friday can be very overwhelming. But far from how mind-boggling this day can be, there is a special corner of the world where Black Friday is only synonymous with relaxing candlelit evenings in exclusive venues. Want to find out more? This November 25, Black Friday is getting the full Candlelight treatment with a 15% off discount on all concerts purchased through the Fever app. What does this mean? You will not only have the chance to...
Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in San Jose
While Santa Clara County residents may be celebrating the holiday season, with some of the worst effects of the pandemic fading from view, thousands are still facing hunger and financial insecurity across the expensive region. Nonprofit organizations, centers of faith and other community groups are expanding efforts to meet the...
10 Cozy Fireplaces To Warm You Up In San Francisco
A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Read on to discover your next cozy haunt. 25 Lusk might best be known for its sleek rooftop, but if you’re willing to trade the views for a beautiful fireplace, you’re in for a good time. The suspended stainless steel fireplaces are situated in the restaurant’s lounge area where you can sip on a cocktail and relax on the couch. Location: 25 Lusk St. Zeki’s Bar is a popular neighborhood spot with two brick fireplaces to warm you up. It’s the place to go if you’re looking for some nice craft beers on tap or creative cocktails in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
The Best Ramen In San Francisco
The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
fb101.com
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
sunset.com
They Bought a House for Its Surf-Friendly Location, But Its Layout Had a Lot to Be Desired—See the Stunning Remodel
Location, location, location—isn’t that what they say all the time in real estate? And for one San Francisco couple, it was definitely everything. The pair—who work in tech and are avid surfers—bought a home on their favorite Ocean Beach surf spot with amazing views of the waves. But while the location was stellar, the house was not. The layout and design left a lot to be desired. There was a lot of work to be done for it to become a “dream home.”
sfstandard.com
Party Over: SF Removes Red Plastic Cups From Central Subway Station Drain Holes
The red plastic party cups spotted in drain holes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line have been removed. Riders shared photos and video on social media of classic party cup—best known for use at college ragers—spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
Hazardous beach warning issued for Thanksgiving along Bay Area coast
SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving."Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from...
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
Secret SF
San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
709
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.https://secretsanfrancisco.com
Comments / 1